Butler Sports Weekly Recap Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

First-year Jimmy Davis competes in an event at Indiana University for men’s track and field. Photo by Claire Runkel.

JIA SKRUDLAND | SPORTS REPORTER | jskrudland@butler.edu

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Women’s basketball at St. John’s

The Bulldogs lost a nail-biter on the road against the Red Storm. Butler and St. John’s were neck and neck throughout the entire game up until midway through the third quarter when the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 to build separation, 49-41. The Red Storm would storm their way back and tie the game at 49. Keeping on track with the previous part of the game, the two teams were close and the game came down to the final seconds. With ten seconds left, down 67-65, Butler was unable to connect inside the arc and dropped the game 67-65. Junior Anna Mortag and graduate Rachel McLimore led the offense with 15 points apiece and sophomore Sydney Jaynes added 12 for the Dawgs.

Men’s basketball at Providence

The Bulldogs dropped their third consecutive game against No. 23 Providence 79-58. Butler started the first half strong by building a seven-point lead at 16-9, but the Friars found their groove and took a 36-26 lead heading into the half. Unfortunately, Butler was not able to regroup and dropped another Big East contest. Graduate Eric Hunter Jr. led the team with 12 points. The offense was not clicking for Butler as they shot 38% from the field.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Women’s and men’s track and field at Indiana University Relays and Illini Challenge

The women’s and men’s track and field teams split up between heading south to Bloomington for their second consecutive meet at Indiana University while their other teammates headed west to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois to compete in the Illini Challenge. At Indiana, senior Jesse Hamlin shined for the Bulldogs as he broke a six-year Butler record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:49.21. He broke John Leverenz’s previous record of 1:49.66. Graduates Barry Keane and Angelina Ellis both finished second in their respective 3000 meters races. Over at Illinois, graduate student Niki Ezeh —- running unattached —- finished first in the women’s indoor pentathlon with a total of 4,003 points.

Men’s tennis at Illinois

In a double-header meet against Illinois and Illinois State, the Bulldogs split the meets, earning a win against the Redbirds and falling to the Fighting Illini. Against Illinois, the Bulldog combination of senior Borja Miralles and first-year Nicholas Arts won the only match for Butler with a 6-3 decision. Butler fell 4-0 after Illinois took control early on in the match. Against Illinois State, Butler’s top duo of senior Thomas Brennan and senior Alvaro Huete Vadillo swept their doubles opponent to help the Bulldogs take a 4-1 decision over the Redbirds.

Women’s tennis vs. Bowling Green

The women’s tennis team found their stride against Bowling Green, defeating the Falcons 6-1 at the Butler Bubble. Junior Natalie Boesing and first-year Chase Metcalf swept their opposing duo. Sophomore Norah Balthazor and first-year Jordan Schildcrout followed their teammates by blanking another Bowling Green duo. On the singles side, five Bulldogs won their matches.

Men’s basketball vs. Seton Hall

The men’s basketball team continued to struggle as they dropped their fourth consecutive game 70-49 against Seton Hall. The visiting Pirates took a commanding 19-9 lead halfway through the first half that would prove to be too much for the Bulldogs as they were not able to close the gap. Sophomore Simas Lukosius led the offense scoring 11 points with senior Jalen Thomas adding 10. Junior Chuck Harris left the game in the first half with an apparent concussion after a collision and did not return to the court. The offense seemed to be missing, as Butler shot an underwhelming 37.3% from the field.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Men’s tennis at Indiana

The men’s tennis team dropped their meet 4-0 on a visit to compete against the Hoosiers. The Bulldogs were unable to win any of their matches, but seniors Borja Miralles and Alvaro Huete Vadillo came close to winning their singles matches in the second set but were not able to due to time.

Women’s swim at Butler Invitational

The women’s swim team hosted their annual Butler Invitational at Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana which also served as senior day for the swimming Bulldogs. Senior Allie Carmichael earned the “Swimmer of the Meet” award after finishing the 200 Free with a time of 2:01.20 and the 200 Breast with a time of 2:30.14. Junior Emily Landwehr and first-year Elizabeth Naylor also swam two season-bests in their respective events during Sunday’s meet. The Bulldogs finished fourth out of seven teams with 650 points as a team.

Women’s basketball vs. Marquette

The Bulldogs suffered another heartbreaker this week against Marquette at home. With 30 seconds left, the Dawgs were down 63-60. After a timeout called by head coach Austin Parkinson, junior Caroline Strande drained a three in the corner to tie the game at 63 with 25 seconds on the clock. The Golden Eagles called a timeout to draw up a play to avoid overtime with the Dawgs. Marquette was able to get inside the paint and the two teams ended up playing ping pong with each other grabbing for the rebound until Golden Eagle first-year Emily La Chapell found the basket and put them ahead 65-63 with one second left. Butler was unable to connect on a desperation shot and dropped the game 65-63. Strande led the Dawgs on offense with 14 points.