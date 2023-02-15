Butler Sports Weekly Recap Feb. 8 – Feb. 14

First-year Aidan William during a team practice in the Butler Bubble. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

AVA HOEPPNER | SPORTS REPORTER | ahoeppner@butler.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Women’s basketball at DePaul

The Bulldogs fell to the DePaul Blue Demons 87-62. Rachel McLimore led the team in scoring with 18 points and also led the team with four three-pointers.

Friday, Feb. 10

Men’s and women’s track at Music City Challenge

As the team separated into two different meets — a small group traveling to Boston and the rest in Nashville — the Bulldogs had a strong showing with several athletes setting their personal bests. A trio of men’s 400-meter runners made new lifetime bests. Gavin Cougle and Zac Stanley both produced personal bests at 48.86 and 48.94. The team will have their final meet before the Big East Indoor Championship at the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 18.

Softball at Spring Games/Northern Lights Tournament

The Bulldogs dropped their season-opening games against Minnesota and Western Kentucky in Leesburg, Florida. The team lost to Minnesota 18-2, and Western Kentucky 10-0.

Men’s tennis at Ball State University

The Cardinals defeated the Bulldogs 5-2. The Butler doubles partners, Rahulniket Konakanchi and Patrick Joss won their match in three sets, 6-4. Borja Miralles won his singles competition in three sets.

Men’s basketball vs No. 13 Xavier

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals, the Xavier Musketeers, in a thrilling, last-minute victory with a final score of 69-67. The victory improved the Bulldogs’ record to 13-13. Sophomore Jayden Taylor led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points and graduate Manny Bates chipped in with 19 points.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Men’s and women’s track at David Hemery Valentine Invitational

As the majority of the team traveled to Nashville, a small group of runners went to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Barry Keane placed eighth overall and second amongst college runners in the 5,000 meters. Angelina Ellis set a record with the time of 9:04:93 in the 3,000 meters, which broke the previous record from 2015 and is second-best in the Big East.

Men’s tennis vs Eastern Kentucky, Marian

Butler won both matches in the doubleheader in the Butler Bubble on Saturday. The team beat Eastern Kentucky, 6-1 and Marian 7-0. The Bulldogs earned both doubles points and won in all singles matches but one during the Eastern Kentucky match. In the match against Marian, the team won five singles matches in straight sets. The Bulldogs’ next match is on Feb. 25 against Saint Louis.

Softball at Spring Games/Northern Lights Tournament

Butler played two games on Saturday. In the first game, the Bulldogs beat Marshall, 7-6. In the second game, Portland State beat Butler by a score of 6-4.

Women’s basketball at Providence

Butler won their eighth game of the season against Providence on Saturday, 63-62. The game was tight throughout, with Butler coming out on top. They improved their record to 8-17. Anna Mortag had a game-high 17 points along with four rebounds, two assists and a steal and block. The team will host Georgetown on Feb. 15.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Men’s golf vs UNC Greensboro Collegiate

The Bulldogs jumped out to a lead with an even-par score of 288. Damon Dickey was tied for third as an individual shooting two under.

Softball at Spring Games/Northern Lights Tournament

Butler concluded their week of the Spring Games with a loss in the first game to Marshall, 7-3. In the second game, they lost to Colgate, 13-0. The Bulldogs will travel to Miami, Florida from Feb, 17-19 to play in the Panther Invitational.

Women’s lacrosse at Youngstown State

The Bulldogs lost a close game to Youngstown State with a score of 19-18. Butler got out to an early lead, but couldn’t hold off Youngstown State in the end. First-year Luci Selander scored five goals in her first collegiate game. Junior Leah Rubino scored a career-high four goals. The team plays Kent State on Feb. 18.

Monday, Feb. 13

Men’s golf vs UNC Greensboro Collegiate

The Bulldogs remained in contention as they finished Monday’s second round in a tie for second as a team. They were just three shots off the pace. The Dawgs finished four over par. UNCG and Drexel both went under par to climb the leaderboard.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Men’s golf vs UNC Greensboro Collegiate

Butler finished off an impressive performance with a fourth-place finish in the final day of the tournament. Dickey continued his consistent play with an even-par 72 in the final round on Tuesday, finishing in a tie for sixth. First-year Leo Zurovac had an eagle and five birdies on Tuesday and finished in a tie for 28th place.

Men’s basketball at Villanova

The Bulldogs fell on the road to the Villanova Wildcats 62-50. The result drops the Dawgs to 13-14 on the season. Sophomore Jayden Taylor led all scorers with 20 points and graduate Manny Bates added 12 points and nine rebounds.