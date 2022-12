Guard Eric Hunter Jr. dribbles the ball up court against a Yale University during Butler’s seventh win of the season on Dec. 6th inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Photo by Ethan Polak.

The Butler men’s basketball team wins the battle of the bulldogs after knocking off Yale University 71-61. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Bulldogs eighth win of the season inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Video produced and edited by multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak.