Manny Bates boxes out a Tennessee Tech guard to help lead the Bulldogs to their sixth win of the season on Dec. 3 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs cruise to their sixth win of the season led by star guard Chuck Harris who scored a new career-high 32 points against Tennessee Tech University. Multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak recaps the huge performance as well as the latest updates on the injured Butler basketball players.