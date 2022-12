Butler Blue IV is all smiles inside his new ride after the Bulldogs knocked off undefeated Kansas State on Nov. 30, 2022. Photo and graphic by Ethan Polak

In the Big East-Big 12 Battle, Manny Bates helps lead the Butler Bulldogs to a victory over undefeated Kansas State. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Bulldogs fifth win of the season inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Video produced by multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak.