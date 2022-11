Redshirt freshman guard Pierce Thomas slams it down on multiple Citadel defenders inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Nov. 19. Graphic by Ethan Polak.

The Butler men’s basketball team cruises to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Bulldogs’ second win in a row as the team gets ready to head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament next week. Video produced by multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak.