Person on the Street: Life Without Masks Multimedia11 hours ago Multimedia reporter Alexei Whittaker asks students how they feel about mask-free life on Butler’s campus. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags mask mandate, mask mandate lifted, person on the street