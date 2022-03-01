Butler vs. Georgetown: Beyond the box score

Seniors Ellen Ross, Emilia Sexton and graduate student Celena Taborn were joined by their families to be honor for senior day prior to tipoff against the Georgetown Hoyas on Feb. 27. From left to right: Ellen Ross, Emilia Sexton, Celena Taborn. The Bulldogs went on to fall 69-48 in their final regular season game of the year. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

JACK GUTZLER | SPORTS REPORTER | jgutzler@butler.edu

The Butler women’s basketball were unable to pull out a win, falling to Georgetown 69-48 Sunday in the team’s final home game of the 2021-22 season.

Emilia Sexton led the way for Butler, scoring 11 points while shooting 5-10 from the field. Celena Taborn and Trinity White also hit double figures for Butler, both scoring 10 points.

Butler as a team shot 41.7% from the field, but struggled from 3-pointers, shooting only 29.4% from three over the course of the game.

The Dawgs held a pre-game ceremony honoring their three departing seniors – Emilia Sexton, Celena Taborn and Ellen Ross.

Kelsey Ransom led Georgetown in scoring, with 15 points while shooting 7-12 from the field during the game. Milan Bolden-Morris and Brianna Scott also scored double figures for Georgetown, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

As a team, Georgetown shot 45.3% from the field, and much like Butler, Georgetown also struggled from 3-pointers, only shooting 25% from beyond the arc.

The biggest difference maker in this game was turnovers for Butler. They had a total of 24 turnovers during the course of the game, more than twice as many turnovers as Georgetown had.

Georgetown outscored Butler 27-8 on points off turnovers, allowing the Hoyas to effectively take control of the game.

Bench scoring was also an issue for Butler, as the Dawgs were outscored 23-9 off the bench.

A bright spot for Butler was rebounding. The team out rebounded Georgetown 37-29 overall, along with grabbing 10 offensive rebounds versus Georgetown’s eight. Tenley Dowell nearly had a double-double, pulling down 11 total rebounds during the game, the most for either team.

Despite 10 offensive rebounds and getting more second-chance opportunities compared to Georgetown, Butler was outscored 12-4 on second chance points.

Butler’s play in the post as a whole struggled throughout the game, being outscored 36-18 in the paint – despite Butler’s strong rebounding performance.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Dawgs finish with a disappointing 1-26 overall record and 0-18 in conference play.

However, the team will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut to play in the 2022 Big East Tournament. The Dawgs will take on Seton Hall on March 4 at 4 p.m. – in what could be their final game of the 2021-22 season.