Spring Sports Preview Multimedia23 mins ago Multimedia reporter Eric Barnes previews all the spring sports at Butler that are starting their seasons back up shortly. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags butler baseball, Butler men's tennis, butler softabll, Butler women's lacrosse, butler women's tennis