Men’s Tennis split matches in home stand

Junior Borja Miralles lines up the tennis ball in a Big East tournament match last year. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

DARBY CRAIG | SPORTS REPORTER | dncraig@butler.edu

Friday, Feb. 4

Butler was defeated 6-1 by Yale at the Butler Bubble on Feb. 4. Following this matchup, the Dawgs fell to a record of 2-3 and no longer remained undefeated at home.

While the day was disappointing on the whole, there were a few highlights worth noting. Alvaro Huete Vadillo picked up a win at No. 2 singles over Yale’s Cody Lin, 7-6(4), 6-2, for Butler’s lone point in the match. Thomas Brennan and Drew Michael were able to win a set each as well despite coming up short in the end.

Sunday, Feb. 6

The Bulldogs avoided back-to-back losses at home with a 5-2 win against Illinois State. This brought the Dawgs to an even record of 3-3 and back into the win column.

The Bulldogs started off strong with wins by duos Thomas Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo, 7-5, and Patrick Joss and Zach Trimpe, 6-2. In singles, Brennan would also pick up a point for Butler with a victory in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Michael Dickson, Borja Miralles and Michael Karr also won their respective singles matches.

The Bulldogs’ next match will be at UIndy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.