Butler to lift face mask requirement on March 2

Starting March 2, masks will no longer be required in classrooms, dining facilities or residence halls. Collegian file photo.

ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu

In an email sent Feb. 26, Butler announced face masks will be optional on campus starting Wednesday, March 2. They will no longer be required in academic buildings, residence halls or dining facilities, however, individual professors may require masks in their classrooms.

On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified their masking recommendation for indoor spaces, which included schools. The CDC no longer recommends requiring masks for schools in communities with low to medium COVID-19 community levels.

Community levels are a metric the CDC is using to help counties decide what preventative measures they should take to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC website, levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Marion County’s community level is currently medium.

Butler’s decision comes after other colleges and universities in the area decided to modify their mask requirements. Indiana University announced on Feb. 18 they were lifting the mask mandate on all of their campuses starting March 4. Purdue University is still requiring masks in classrooms, research laboratories and instructional spaces on their West Lafayette campus, but has lifted the requirement for other indoor spaces.

In the email, Butler said the decision was made given the current state of COVID-19 on campus, Butler’s high campus vaccination rate and no new, concerning variants on the horizon according to their experts. As of today, Butler has four active positive COVID-19 cases amongst students and employees.