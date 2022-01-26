Butler sports weekly recap: Jan. 19-25

Jayden Taylor and Bryce Golden high five each other after scoring a basket against Xaiver on Jan. 7. The Bulldogs have lost the last six out of seven games since starting Big East play. Photo by Claire Runkel.

DEVIN ABELL | SPORTS EDITOR | dabell@butler.edu

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Women’s Basketball blown out by Creighton

The women’s basketball team was pummeled, 44-95, by Creighton in their second matchup of the season. Trinity White led the Dawgs with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Emma Ronsiek stole the show for Creighton, scoring 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. Ronsiek was one of four Bluejays to score in the double digits. The Bluejays finished the game with 30 assists and made 14 three-point attempts.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Men’s Basketball falls to UConn for the second time in three days

The men’s basketball team couldn’t hold on as UConn pulled away in the final minutes for a 75-56 victory for the Huskies. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points and Aaron Thompson added 10 points and five assists.

The Bulldogs kept the game close as they led going into halftime by four points, and were only trailing by five points with 4:18 remaining in the second half. However, UConn went on an 18-4 run against the Dawgs, closing out the game with dominance.

Tyrese Martin led the Huskies with 27 points — 25 of which came after halftime.

Friday, Jan. 21

Men’s Track has impressive showing at Gladstein Invitational Day 1

For the first day of the meet, highlights included freshmen Ben Bradley and Michael Beros finishing second and third in the 200m dash at 22.88 and 22.89, respectively. Graduate student Tom Pitkin came in third in the 400m with a 48.48 mark.

Women’s Swimming returned to action at IUPUI

The women’s swim team returned to action for their first meet since Nov. 18.

Junior Abigail Roberts was named the “Swimmer of the Meet” for Butler. Roberts posted a personal-best time in the 200 Free, clocking a Big East qualifying time at 1:59.34. She finished eighth while her teammates Grace Crane and Cami McGrady placed ninth and 10th at 2:02.16 and 2:04.06, respectively.

Allie Carmichael finished fourth in the 100 Breast at 1:08.04, and fifth in the 200 Breast at 2:28.56. Abigail Nebot also competed in those events, taking seventh in the 100 at 1:11.45 and eighth in the 200 with 2:37.61.

Freshman Avery Piel placed fourth in the 200 Fly with a time of 2:15.41 and Claire Mastrandrea was right behind her in fifth at 2:24.97.

In the 100 Fly, Hightower-Bend led the Dawgs with a fifth place finish at 57.70. Piel followed in seventh at 1:01.00 and McGrady in ninth at 1:04.68.

Freshman Sophia Guyer took eighth place in the 100 and 200 Back at 59.55 and 2:11.88, respectively. Freshman Gianna Leffler also competed in the 100 and 200 Back, finishing in ninth and sixth place with times of 59.59 and 2:09.75, respectively.

Olivia Klafta placed seventh in the 1000 Free at 11:38.34 and ninth in the 500 Free at 5:42.84.

The 200 Medley and 200 Free relay teams both placed fifth.

Women’s Tennis falls to Miami (OH) at home

Butler women’s tennis fell to Miami of Ohio, 1-6, in their home opener for the spring season. Freshman Nancy Cabanas beat Miami’s Mayu Ushio in singles — 6-2 and 6-4 — for Butler’s only point in the team score.

Men’s Tennis shutout on the road against Middle Tennessee

The Butler men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Middle Tennessee State. Senior Tom Brennan faced off against the No. 30 ranked college tennis player, Stijn Slump, but lost in a tiebreaker on the third set, 12-10. Senior Michael Dickson also won a set, but Middle Tennessee’s Chris Edge won in the tie breaker, 10-2.

Women’s Basketball outscored in offense onslaught by DePaul

Butler’s women’s basketball team was defeated, 103-69, by DePaul’s on fire offense. Emilia Sexton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 points and shot 4-5 from beyond the arc. Alex Richard and Tenley Dowell both contributed five rebounds and added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

DePaul’s freshman forward Aneesah Morrow took over the game for Demon’s, boasting 33 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, five steals and shot 75% from the field.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Women’s Track sets high marks at Gladstein Invitational Day 2

During the second day of competition, junior Morgan Walsh won the 600m with a time of 1:36.40. Following Walsh was teammate Lexi Affolter, who ran a time of 1:42.33 to finish in third place in the 600m.

Graduate student Rebecca Collester finished second in the 200m dash with a time of 25.07, making her time the fourth fastest in the Big East this season.

Men’s Tennis rebounds at Lipscomb

The men’s tennis team beat Lipscomb 4-3 in their back-to-back matches in Tennessee over the weekend. No. 2 doubles team Michael Dickson and Drew Michael and No. 3 Patrick Joss and Zach Trimpe both picked up 6-3 wins to start off the match.

In singles play, Thomas Brennan, Alvaro Huete Vadillo and Michael Karr all picked up wins in straight sets to seal the victory for the Dawgs.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Men’s Basketball lets game slip away at Providence

The Butler men’s basketball team came up short of an upset in a 69-62 loss to Providence. Chuck Harris led the team in scoring with 21 points in his first start since November. In Bo Hodges’ first start of the season, he boasted 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The game was in reach for the Dawgs at 58-62 until the final two minutes, where the Friars pulled away by going on the 7-4 run to close out the matchup.

Women’s Basketball woes continue against Marquette

The Butler women’s basketball team struggled defensively versus Marquette, falling 78-48 to the Golden Eagles. Celena Taborn and Tenley Dowell both reached double figures, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Marquette got out early, jumping to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles continued to dominate the Bulldogs all game, amassing 38 rebounds and earning 23 second chance points. Three players finished scoring double digits for Marquette.