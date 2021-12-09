New Health Services director hired

Maxie Gardner hired as the new director of Health Services. Collegian file photo.

ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu

Maxie Gardner will be assuming the role of director of Health Services on Jan. 3, 2022. Butler announced Gardner’s hiring in an email on Dec. 9.

The position has been unfilled since former director Rhonda Jackson left the university seven months ago on April 30, 2021. Scott Peden, executive director of student well-being, assumed the responsibilities of director following Jackson’s departure. Gardner will now report to Peden.

The open director position was posted in August 2021. Peden said in a previous Collegian story that they received about 25 applicants. The final two candidates were interviewed on campus Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

In the email announcement, Peden said a search committee of students, faculty and staff thought Gardner stood out because of her administrative leadership abilities, experience working with young adults and willingness to work collaboratively with those on campus.

Gardner previously worked at Syneos Health and Indiana University Health’s Riley Hospital for Children. Her most recent position was as regional clinical manager of Forefront Dermatology.

Gardner said in a statement to the Butler community that she is grateful for the opportunity to lead the Health Services staff.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for those of us working in the healthcare industry, as so many of us have experienced the strains of increased workloads and limited resources,” Gardner said. “But our patients need us now more than ever, and I pledge to work with my team to identify ways to more efficiently serve Butler’s students, so that they can make the most of their time on campus.”