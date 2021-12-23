Butler vs. St. John’s canceled due to COVID-19

The cancellation of the Butler vs. St. John’s comes just five hours before the scheduled tip-off. Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated.

KOBE MOSLEY | SPORTS EDITOR | kmosley@butler.edu

The Butler’s men’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer for their first conference matchup. The Bulldogs’ game today against St. John’s in New York has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Red Storm program.

This comes shortly after the Big East announced that it will revise its policy on games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 outbreaks. This is one positive that can be taken from all the misfortune, as teams will not be forced to forfeit anymore if they are the ones who have COVID-19.

In addition to Butler’s game being canceled, three other games in the past week have been marked for rescheduling. Seton Hall, Creighton, DePaul, Providence and Georgetown are all teams that have been affected in some way.

Aside from the Big East conference and the NCAA as a whole, other sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL and even the English Premier League have all felt the effects of surging COVID-19 cases, thanks primarily to the Omicron variant. Commissioners of these leagues will have tough decisions to make in the coming weeks on how to address the surge.