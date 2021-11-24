Butler Sports Buffet: 11/24/21 Multimedia Podcasts16 hours ago https://thebutlercollegian.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/BSBEP2final.mp3 Butler Sports Buffet is back for another episode. This week, Ethan and Jake discuss football’s last game of the season, women’s and men’s cross country in the NCAA tournament, and men’s basketball’s back-to-back-losses. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags butler cross country, butler football, Butler men's basketball