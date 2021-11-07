BlueWork: A New Platform Coming to Dugan Hall Multimedia22 hours ago Multimedia reporter Stasia Raebel investigates a new platform that was launched by Butler students. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags BlueWork, dugan hall, lacy school of business