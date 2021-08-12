Former Butler basketball player charged with rape, sexual battery

Former Butler basketball player Carlos “Scooby” Johnson has been charged with rape, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

ELLIE ALLEN | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | emallen2@butler.edu

Content warning: references to sexual violence are included in this article.

Former Butler basketball player Carlos “Scooby” Johnson has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery. The incident occurred on Feb. 4. The Butler University Police Department was called to Irvington House around 2 a.m. that morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, BUPD was informed that an alleged rape had occurred. The woman told police she had been looking for a friend when she knocked on Johnson’s door. She then went inside and talked with Johnson before dozing off on his bed.

According to court documents, the woman awoke to Johnson sexually assaulting her. Security footage from Irvington shows Johnson walking her back to her room after. A friend then called 911 and the resident assistant.

Johnson denies having intercourse with the woman.

The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital where she was treated for severe vaginal bleeding and an inner thigh abrasion.

In a statement sent to The Butler Collegian the University said these allegations are being taken very seriously.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students and campus community, and the University provides support and resources to all students,” the statement said. “Out of respect to the students’ federal privacy rights and the ongoing criminal process, the University is not at liberty to divulge additional information at this time.”

Johnson was a first-year in 2020 and redshirted the 2020-21 basketball season after suffering an ACL injury. Johnson is no longer a member of the Butler Men’s Basketball team and is no longer enrolled at Butler University. He has also not been allowed on campus since the incident.

Butler University said in an email to the student body that BUPD’s investigation led to the charges.

“It is important that you, our students, know that the University acted appropriately throughout this investigation,” the email said. “Because students took action and reported the incident immediately, Butler University Police Department was able to conduct a thorough investigation, which ultimately led to these charges being filed. Support for students has remained our priority throughout the investigation.”

The Butler Collegian will continue to investigate and update this story. If you have any information please email emallen2@butler.edu.

Corrections since publication at 4:33 pm on August 12.

ORIGINAL: Butler basketball player Carlos “Scooby” Johnson has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

Correction: Former Butler basketball player Carlos “Scooby” Johnson has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

ORIGINAL: Johnson’s name no longer appears on the Butler Men’s Basketball team roster.

Correction: Johnson is no longer a member of the Butler Men’s Basketball team and is no longer enrolled at Butler University. He has also not been allowed on campus since the incident.