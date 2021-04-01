The Collegian continues to investigate story on Angela Davis event

Photo courtesy of Collegian files.

Dear Butler Community,

Since publishing a letter to the editor concerning the cancellation of a university event featuring Angela Davis, questions and confusion have understandably abounded on campus. We would like to encourage you, the reader, to remain invested in this story, as we continue putting together a timeline of the events as they have unfolded.

On March 31, Frank Ross, vice president of student affairs, released a statement claiming that the event was postponed due to procedural errors. On April 1, SGA leadership released a statement citing procedural errors and that they were not aware of Angela Davis’ participation in the event prior to March 25.

The Collegian is actively putting together information for a story and continuing to reach out to all involved parties. We will keep the community updated on what we find.