Senior Sendoff: 6 essential items for a Collegian editor on Tuesday nights Opinion Senior Goodbyes52 mins ago CORRINA RIESS| MARKETING MANAGER| criess@butler.edu Graphic by Corrina Riess. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags corrina riess, editors, graphic, marketing manager, senior send-off