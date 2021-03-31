Hashtag Hinkle

The 2021 NCAA Tournament, held entirely in Indianapolis, is nearing the end of its stay, but that hasn’t stopped the conversation behind Indy’s diamond in the rough — Hinkle Fieldhouse. The 93-year-old arena hosted tourney games for the first time since 1940, and coaches, media and fans alike showered historic Hinkle with praises.

Here’s a look at what some of the social media highlights from Hinkle’s national spotlight.

The court got a sleek, new look for the first round and Sweet 16.

And it even got featured in the New York Times.

Hinkle hosted the opening game of the Round of 64 on March 19, which attracted CBS’ A-crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson.

The game itself was a thriller, too, as Virginia Tech’s Naheim Alleyne nailed a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to send the Hokies to overtime, where they would eventually lose to 7-seed Florida.

It was the first trip for many to Hinkle Fieldhouse, but some were returning from a brief stay away. Michael Lewis, current UCLA assistant and former Butler assistant, couldn’t wait to get back in the hallowed halls.

Those not familiar with the windows of Hinkle got a good look during those mid-afternoon games, too.

Even Butler’s biggest rockstar, Butler Blue IV, got to meet March Madness royalty. 

Although there were many visitors to the fieldhouse, Butler’s own staff was visible throughout the March Madness action.

And Butler students got involved with real-life experiences, like producing content for the Final Four’s Twitter page.

The action that took place over the 16 games was too good not to indulge in some movie theater-sized popcorn.

In the 16th and final game at Hinkle, Alabama’s Alex Reese buried a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the 2-seed Crimson Tide into overtime with UCLA.

Hinkle Magic was certainly in the air.

Overall, the action at Hinkle was about on-par with the play of its host, the Butler Bulldogs.

And players, coaches, media and fans are not ready to say goodbye for another 70 years.

