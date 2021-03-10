Butler junior Tyler James found dead in AV apartment

MEGHAN STRATTON | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | mrstratt@butler.edu

Photo courtesy of Tyler James’ LinkedIn.

On the morning of March 10, Tyler James, a junior international business major, was found unresponsive in his on-campus apartment in Apartment Village. The university sent out a campus-wide announcement at 1:43 p.m. stating that BUPD’s initial review suggested no foul play.

The university contacted the student’s family, and Frank Ross, vice president for student affairs, said Butler offers its deepest condolences and support to the student’s family, friends and loved ones. Tyler was from the Cincinnati area.

University police and a forensics unit arrived on site at Apartment Village around 10 a.m. on March 10. They were later joined by a coroner that afternoon.

The Butler Collegian will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Students who may be struggling are encouraged to contact Butler’s Office of Counseling and Consultations Services at 317-940-9385 or the Center for Faith and Vocation at 317-940-8253.