Irvington House residents put under quarantine mandate due to COVID-19

Irvington residents will be required to quarantine beginning at 9 p.m. on Feb 19. Collegian file photo.

ANNIE FAULKNER | ASST. NEWS EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu

At 8:07 p.m. on Feb. 19, Butler students received an email stating that Irvington House will be put in a mandatory quarantine at 9:00 p.m. This announcement, according to the university, is the result of six Irvington residents testing positive for COVID-19.

All Irvington residents will be receiving mandatory COVID-19 tests beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, and residents will be required to remain in quarantine until receiving a negative PCR test. These tests will be free to all students and will be provided in partnership with the Marion County Health Department.

Marion County has been averaging 119 new cases per day for the past week, with 120 new cases on Feb. 18. The positivity rate in the county has been 4.1% for the past week.

Tests will be administered based on room number, with each block of rooms being assigned a specific testing time window. Test results should be completed within 24-36 hours of the 9 a.m. start time.

Residents of the first-year dormitory are not allowed to leave campus, and, if they have already left, are required to return immediately to partake in the mandatory testing tomorrow morning. Until negative results are achieved, every resident of the 647-bed building will be receiving meals delivered by Butler Dining — outside meal delivery will not be permitted.

Like any other student cases of the virus, those who test positive will be sent to quarantine either at home or in Ross Hall.

“We apologize for the short notice of testing and quarantine heading into the weekend, but we know from experience that the virus can spread very quickly and oftentimes requires swift action,” the university email read.

In addition, common spaces in the building have been blocked off to deter students from congregating. This includes lounge areas as well as study rooms.

Photo courtesy of Hannah Hoeke.

Butler residence assistants received a confidential email detailing information about the lockdown at around 6:40 p.m., about an hour and a half before the rest of campus.

Kaitlyn Thornton, a junior psychology and Spanish double major, is an RA for Irvington House.

“I think more than anything [my residents] are just frantic, the information really just came out about 30 minutes before the lockdown was supposed to start,” Thornton said. “I think they’re just overwhelmed and frantic.”

For many students living in Irvington, the situation has been worrying, as rumors quickly circulated around campus.

One first-year resident of Irvington, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the past few hours have been stressful. She said she initially found out about the lockdown through a Greek life group chat.

The student’s RA set up a Zoom meeting with her unit in Irvington where residents were able to ask questions, which she said was helpful. However, she expressed frustration that she heard about the lockdown through rumors rather than from the university.

“It was really frustrating to find out through a group chat, because there weren’t clear answers and there was a lot of speculation that floated out there like ‘oh, we’re going to be in quarantine for two weeks,’” the student said. “[That] was very difficult for me, because I just got out of a six-day quarantine [in Ross Hall].”

For Irvington residents and the Butler student community at large, there is still not much additional information available.

“Once we analyze the test results in consultation with MCHD, we will determine next steps and communicate with you as we have more information,” the university stated in its email.

The Butler Collegian will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.