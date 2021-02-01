Butler Volleyball opens the season 1-2 on the road

Sophomore Megan Sheridan leaps for a block in a match last season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAMANTHA HARTMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | sehartma@butler.edu

The Butler volleyball team went 1-2 to start off the season, finishing the weekend with a win.

On Friday, Jan. 29, the Bulldogs traveled to Chicago where they faced Valparaiso and Loyola to kick off the season. In their season opener, Butler fell 0-3 in a Valpo sweep. The Bulldogs put up a fight, but fell short in all three sets losing 22-25, 21-25, 23-25 as the momentum favored Valpo.

Melody Davidson, selected to the Preseason All-Big East Team, led the Bulldogs with 10 kills and four blocks. Freshman Madison Friebel made her mark on the box score earning herself a double-double with 30 assists and 14 digs. Jaymeson Kinley led the defense with 15 digs.

Later that night, Butler lost in another tight match as they fell short to Loyola, 2-3. The Bulldogs took the first set 25-22 making a 6-0 run to get the first win. Then, Butler lost the next two sets in nail-biters, losing 22-25, 23-25. The Bulldogs did not give up, as they got the job done in the fourth set, 25-20, forcing a fifth set. Butler came out with a strong start as they had a 10-5 lead resulting in a Loyola timeout. The Ramblers were able to tie the game up at 14-14 and take the lead to win the set, 17-15.

Brittany Robinson led the team with 20 kills adding on 14 digs and four blocks. Friebel earned another double double with 55 assists and 19 digs. Jaymeson led the match with 28 digs. Davidson led the team with six blocks in addition to 10 kills.

To finish their opening weekend Butler traveled to Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon where they picked up their first win of the season in another five-set battle. Losing the first set, 18-25, Butler fought back to take the second set, 25-22. The Knights then took the lead again winning the third set, 22-25, forcing the Bulldogs to win the fourth set, 25-22, to take it to a fifth set. Butler was ready to take their first win as they wouldn’t allow the Knights to get too close, winning 15-7.

Robinson led the attack again with 19 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two service aces. Davidson picked up another nine kills and led the match with nine blocks. Kinley led the team defensively again with 18 digs.

Butler will have their home opener on Thursday, Feb. 4 as they host Indiana State at 6 p.m.