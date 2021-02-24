Butler Collegian Newscast 2/24/21 Multimedia Newscast Videos5 hours ago Multimedia reporter Catalina Gallegos has updates on campus events and more in this weeks newscast. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags Butler Collegian Newscast, butler newscast, campus news, Newscast, weekly update