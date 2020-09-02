Butler University announces that in-person classes will resume

Students will be resuming in-person classes on Sept. 7. Photo by Claire Runkel.

In a campus-wide email to Butler students at 7:45 p.m., Butler University announced that classes for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester will be resuming in-person. Students will be remaining on campus and returning to their face-to-face classes as planned on Sept. 7.

On Aug. 23, the university announced that the first two weeks of the semester were to be conducted online, giving administration time to determine whether an in-person semester would be possible given the current circumstances. This evening’s announcement marks the actualization of that decision.

Kathryn Morris, the university provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in the email that this decision was made in consultation with health experts. As of Aug. 28, the university reported that there are 53 active cases of COVID-19 among Butler students. There are no reported cases among Butler faculty members at this time.

The university also said that students will regain access to select academic facilities, including Irwin Library and the Business building, beginning on Sept. 2. Other academic buildings will reopen on Sept. 7, the first day of in-person instruction.

While the majority of undergraduate students will be allowed to return to class on Sept. 7, dance majors will be allowed to return to studio classes on Sept. 2.

Morris said that the commencement of in-person learning will depend on the cooperation of students in taking necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing a mask in all public spaces.

