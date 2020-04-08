Social media roundup: How Butler athletes and coaches are keeping busy

Graphic by Joshua Doering.

CHRIS BROWN | SPORTS EDITOR | cbbrown@butler.edu

The coronavirus pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders across the country have forced many people to get creative in staying entertained and connected with each other, and that certainly includes athletes who’d normally be playing or training right now.

Here’s a look at how some current and former Butler athletes and coaches are keeping busy during this time.

Butler men’s basketball head coach LaVall Jordan and his family have been doing their part to stay home and #FlattenTheCurve

Jordan also participated in a Q&A webinar with CCOM students, and a friendly face stopped by.

Crashing a live Zoom chat with @LaVall_Jordan, currently being held for @ButlerCCom students. This is cool! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/KbRHEyxeZ9 — Butler Blue III (@ButlerBlue3) April 3, 2020

Without an NCAA Tournament, many Butler fans have been reflecting on the program’s Final Four run a decade ago. It looks like that team remains in touch to this day.

The 2010 Final Four team got together last night. An incredible group of Bulldogs whose impact is still felt loud and clear today. #AlwaysADawg pic.twitter.com/vtoPR7iS62 — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) April 3, 2020

The Butler softball team has shown that sharing is caring during these challenging times.

In a time of need, our Dawgs know how to share! Hang in there everyone and do your part. STAY AT HOME! #10T2C pic.twitter.com/sH0LLjiGKL — Butler Softball (@ButlerSoftball) March 27, 2020

And in the absence of being able to play and practice with her teammates, outfielder Bri Avery has found an incredibly unique way to combine two sports into one.

since all of my hitting and throwing partners live far away pic.twitter.com/xlLFIgLVre — Bri (@briiavery) April 2, 2020

Butler women’s basketball head coach Kurt Godlevske and his family is also part of the Big East’s effort to encourage everyone to #STAYHOME to protect loved ones.

Teaching the kids euchre. Been a big night for the Dawgs! Grow Dawgs, Grow!!! @ButlerUWBB pic.twitter.com/EIBAeWlAuL — Kurt Godlevske (@CoachGodlevske) April 6, 2020

And Godlevske’s team has come up with a number of short athletic challenges for those looking to remain active at home.

Butler football offensive line coach BJ Coad welcomed a new addition to his family just a few weeks ago.

Join us in welcoming Jamey Coad to the world and congrats to our very own @CoachCoad on the new addition to your family and ours! #PuppyDawg #ClassOf2038 https://t.co/pPEgOYL46T — Butler Football (@ButlerUFootball) March 25, 2020

Butler lacrosse players found a way to keep the action going as a team despite the circumstances.

🎶 Everywhere you look… 🎶🐶🥍 Stay tuned for Part 2! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mEOPwZrQ9J — Butler Women’s Lacrosse (@ButlerWLacrosse) April 2, 2020

And the team is participating in a Butler Athletics campaign to support those with cancer fighting the coronavirus.

Butler Athletics is participating in the virtual run #LastShift2020 @HEADstrongFnd Campaign to raise money for cancer patients during COVID-19.

⁣

⁣⁣⁣Please join the fight by using the link below to donate!!!⁣#lastshift2020 #ncaalax⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣ https://t.co/gCu6bWYRGU — Butler Women’s Lacrosse (@ButlerWLacrosse) April 6, 2020

Former Butler men’s soccer goalkeeper Eric Dick, now with Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City, has made some fun adjustments to his workout routines.

Butler athletes and administrators connected online for their student-athlete advisory committee meeting.

Wishing we could all be around tables in the Wildman Room like normal, but still great to get the @ButlerSAAC together tonight. Our Dawgs are being resilient. #ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/55PtB8cZNU — Butler Athletics (@ButlerAthletics) April 2, 2020

Butler volleyball players celebrated National Student Athlete Day on April 6 with a rendition of the Butler War Song.

Thank you for all that are participated in singing the Butler War Song today! Here is ours, we all have future singing careers if you couldn’t tell. 😂 Enjoy! 🖤💙🤍#ButlerPride #ButlerVB #singlikeadawg #ButlerUnity pic.twitter.com/6RzakdveB2 — Butler Volleyball (@ButlerVB) April 6, 2020

The volleyball team also recognized alum Jessica Klingensmith-Dodder, who’s working on the frontlines of the pandemic as a Physician Assistant in Colorado.