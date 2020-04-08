Social media roundup: How Butler athletes and coaches are keeping busy

Graphic by Joshua Doering.

CHRIS BROWN | SPORTS EDITOR | cbbrown@butler.edu

The coronavirus pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders across the country have forced many people to get creative in staying entertained and connected with each other, and that certainly includes athletes who’d normally be playing or training right now.

Here’s a look at how some current and former Butler athletes and coaches are keeping busy during this time.

Butler men’s basketball head coach LaVall Jordan and his family have been doing their part to stay home and #FlattenTheCurve

Jordan also participated in a Q&A webinar with CCOM students, and a friendly face stopped by.

Without an NCAA Tournament, many Butler fans have been reflecting on the program’s Final Four run a decade ago. It looks like that team remains in touch to this day.

The Butler softball team has shown that sharing is caring during these challenging times.

And in the absence of being able to play and practice with her teammates, outfielder Bri Avery has found an incredibly unique way to combine two sports into one.

Butler women’s basketball head coach Kurt Godlevske and his family is also part of the Big East’s effort to encourage everyone to #STAYHOME to protect loved ones.

 

And Godlevske’s team has come up with a number of short athletic challenges for those looking to remain active at home.

Butler football offensive line coach BJ Coad welcomed a new addition to his family just a few weeks ago.

Butler lacrosse players found a way to keep the action going as a team despite the circumstances.

And the team is participating in a Butler Athletics campaign to support those with cancer fighting the coronavirus.

Former Butler men’s soccer goalkeeper Eric Dick, now with Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City, has made some fun adjustments to his workout routines.

Butler athletes and administrators connected online for their student-athlete advisory committee meeting.

Butler volleyball players celebrated National Student Athlete Day on April 6 with a rendition of the Butler War Song.

The volleyball team also recognized alum Jessica Klingensmith-Dodder, who’s working on the frontlines of the pandemic as a Physician Assistant in Colorado.

View this post on Instagram

🚨Butler Volleyball Alumni Spotlight🚨 . ✨💎Jessica Klingensmith-Dodder💎✨ . We are Beyond PROUD of our Butler Volleyball Alumni, Jessica Dodder! Jessica was known by her teammates and coaches as a hard worker! Now, she is working hard on the frontlines against the COVID-19 virus as an Physician Assistant in the ER Department at Penrose-St Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs! Jessica is an exceptional example of “The Butler Women!”💙 . Jessica, Thank you for your service! 💙🖤 . . We are So PROUD of our Butler Volleyball Alumni! We love to see our alumni in the Healthcare field helping others in need! 💓 You all are truly an inspiration! Thank you for your service! 🐶 #wearebutlervb #BUPride #BUAlumni #godawgs #butlervb #frontlines #againstcovid19

A post shared by Butler University Volleyball (@butlervb) on

