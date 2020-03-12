Butler University extends spring break, moves classes online due to the coronavirus

Butler University announced on March 11 it is canceling classes through March 18 and will conduct classes online through at least April 4. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

JESSICA LEE | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | jelee2@butler.edu

On March 11, Butler President James Danko sent an email to the community in response to the coronavirus, stating all classes are cancelled until March 18, effectively extending spring break. From March 19 to April 4, classes will be conducted online.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on campus. While campus will remain open for now, all university-sponsored events with more than 50 attendees are suspended until further notice. This includes campus lectures, meetings, conferences, admissions events and student-run events — there is no clarification on whether this also affects commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.

The campus leadership and incident response team has been monitoring the spread of the virus, meeting regularly and discussing with local and state health departments.

“The steps I am announcing this evening are being taken with the highest concern for the health, safety, and wellness of our campus community, and I believe are most appropriate, given what we know at this point in time,” Danko said in the email.

Some time between March 16-18, faculty will hear more plans from Kathryn Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. That time, though, is also meant for faculty to prepare for that transition to online. By the end of March 18, students will receive information regarding how online classes will be administered.

Butler will decide no later than April 4 whether to resume in-person classes.

The email statement said the situation is “fluid and changing daily,” and to check Butler’s website for updates.

“Let me assure the community that I, personally, along with other leaders across campus, understand that these actions will cause inconvenience and disruption,” Danko said in the email. “However, we believe these precautionary actions are necessary to protect the Butler community.”

University services, such as residence halls, dining facilities, academic support services and Health Services, will remain available. If students feel sick or experience symptoms, have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus or have recently traveled to a Level 3 country — Italy, Iran, China and South Korea — categorized by the Center of Disease Control, they should contact Health Services in the HRC. Any faculty or staff in the same situation, or is at higher risk of getting infected, should contact Human Resources.

“The University encourages community members to minimize social interactions in large groups, both on and off campus, and we are increasing preventative measures to clean campus facilities,” Danko said in the email statement.

Athletic operations and non-Butler sponsored events, such as those at Clowes Memorial Hall, will remain open. The NCAA announced on March 11 a ban on fans at men’s and women’s basketball tournament and championship games, although the university is working closely with the organization and the Big East for future Butler athletic events, according to Butler’s statement.

University-related travel is suspended, and Dean and Vice President approval is needed for any travel. As stated in a message sent to the campus community on Feb. 29, Butler continued to caution any travel for personal reasons.

Butler has become the sixth university in Indiana and the 52nd college in the U.S. as of March 10 to either close or move classes online due to the spread of coronavirus.

Ball State University cancelled in-person classes from March 16 until the end of the semester on April 30. Purdue University moved classes online before March 23 and could stay that way until the end of the semester as well. Indiana University’s classes will be temporarily online for the two weeks after its spring break from March 23 to April 5, although the return date could change. University of Notre Dame canceled school for the week of March 15 to allow teachers to prepare the move to online classes from March 23 to April 13. The University of Indianapolis will extend its spring break another week until March 22, and then move classes online indefinitely.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus on any of those campuses, and they hope to continue with their set commencement dates.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there has been a total of 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, including one in Marion County, as of March 10.

With more than 118,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths globally, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11. It’s the first pandemic since the H1N1 “swine flu” in 2009.

“We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. “It’s doable.”

It is not certain of how the disease spreads, but according to the CDC, it is thought to be spread between people who are in close contact with one another. It can also be spread through surfaces that other people commonly touch, although this is not thought to be the main avenue of contamination. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. There is no current treatment or vaccine for the virus, although people should take precautionary measures such as: washing hands with soap and warm water; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and avoid people who are sick. It can sometimes take up to two weeks for symptoms to show.

Read the full letter from Danko below:

Dear Butler Community,

As we all closely monitor the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), I am writing to share an important update on the situation and our plans for Butler University. Our campus leadership and incident response teams have been continuously assessing this unprecedented health crisis, which has resulted in the development of the action plan below. As part of the process, we have been in regular communication with local and state health departments and have monitored guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The steps I am announcing this evening are being taken with the highest concern for the health, safety, and wellness of our campus community, and I believe are most appropriate, given what we know at this point in time.

While there are currently no confirmed cases at Butler University, we have decided to extend Spring break through Wednesday, March 18 for students (no classes) and all classes will be conducted through virtual instruction from Thursday, March 19 through at least Saturday, April 4.

The three-day extension of spring break for students (March 16-18) will allow faculty additional time to prepare for a successful transition to an entirely online delivery of instruction. Faculty will be hearing more regarding the plans for March 16-18 from Dr. Kathryn Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Students will receive information about how online classes will be administered by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 18, and how their advising will be conducted by the end of the day on Friday, March 20.

We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation, and will decide no later than Saturday, April 4 whether to resume in-person classes .

During this time, Butler’s campus will remain open.

We recognize that some students will elect to remain home to take their online courses, whereas others may choose to remain on campus. Student Affairs will communicate with students next week to learn of their intentions.

University services—including residence halls, dining facilities, academic support services, and Health Services—will remain open during this time. However, students should contact Health Services if they (i) are sick or experiencing symptoms of an illness; (ii) have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or (iii) have recently traveled to a Level 3 country as categorized by the CDC.

Our employees are essential to maintaining campus operations and should report to work as usual unless they satisfy any of the three criteria listed above. If employees have a health condition that places them at greater risk of complications from COVID-19 as defined by CDC guidelines , they should contact Human Resources to discuss their situation.

Meetings, events and other gatherings will be limited.

Butler University-sponsored events of more than 50 people will be suspended until further notice. This includes campus lectures, meetings, conferences, admissions events and student-run events.

We are working closely with the Big East and the NCAA regarding Butler Athletics (practices and games). Athletics operations and non-Butler sponsored events, including those at the Butler Arts & Events Center (e.g., Clowes Hall) remain as planned unless otherwise noted.

The University encourages community members to minimize social interactions in large groups, both on and off campus, and we are increasing preventative measures to clean campus facilities.

University-related travel is suspended, unless deemed critical.

We are suspending all University-related travel, both international and domestic, until further notice unless deemed critical. Dean or Vice President approval is required for any travel.

The University has previously announced that it is not supporting University travel to countries with a CDC travel advisory of a Level 3 (China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy).

Anyone traveling for personal reasons is urged to closely monitor their destination and consult the CDC website for restrictions and quarantine information upon arrival or return.

Let me assure the community that I, personally, along with other leaders across campus, understand that these actions will cause inconvenience and disruption. However, we believe these precautionary actions are necessary to protect the Butler community. As you know, the situation is fluid and changing daily, so we will continue to actively monitor the situation and respond accordingly. Please visit our webpage for ongoing updates.

If you have questions not answered by the website, contact information is listed below.

For health-related questions , contact Health Services at healthservices@butler.edu or 317-940-9385.

For academic-related questions , students should contact their instructors, and faculty should contact their Dean.

For study abroad questions, contact the Center for Global Education at https://www.butler.edu/global-education/contact-center-global-education

For questions related to student activities, contact Student Involvement and Leadership at 317-940-9262 or involvement@butler.edu .

For staff questions , contact the Office of Human Resources at askhr@butler.edu or 317-940-9355.

Sincerely,

James M. Danko

President, Butler University