The week ahead in Butler sports: Feb. 24- Mar. 1

The Butler women's swim team competes in a meet last season. The Bulldogs will compete in the Big East Championships this week in New York.

Wednesday, Feb. 26:

Women’s swimming at Big East Championship

Women’s swimming will compete in the Big East Championship in Long Island, New York. Diving prelims begin at 4 p.m. with finals scheduled for 6 p.m. The first event is the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay.

Baseball at Indiana

Baseball will head south to Bloomington, Indiana to take on Indiana University; Butler is 6-0 after sweeping Western Illinois this past weekend. The Hoosiers are 4-2 and on a four-game win streak. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Bulldogs lost to the Hoosiers 9-3 last season.

Women’s tennis vs DePauw

Women’s tennis is 5-6 so far this season after defeating Illinois State 4-2. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 6-1 last season. DePauw is 3-3 on the season.

Thursday, Feb.27:

Women’s swimming at Big East Championship

Butler will compete in day two at the Big East Championship. Prelims will begin at 10 a.m. starting with the women’s 500-yard freestyle. Finals will start around 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb.28:

Women’s swimming at Big East Championship

Day three of the Big East Championships will kick off with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. for the women’s 400-yard individual medley. Finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Softball vs Hofstra

Softball’s next road trip is to Lynchburg, Virginia for the Liberty Softball Classic. Their first game of the day will take place at 9 a.m. against Hofstra. The Bulldogs have lost their last two games but are 8-3 overall. Hofstra is 2-6 overall going into the week.

Softball vs East Carolina

After a break, Butler will face East Carolina in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Pirates are 8-5 overall and on a four-game win streak. First pitch will be at 1 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse at Kent State

Women’s lacrosse was defeated by Central Michigan 14-2 moving the bulldogs to 2-1 overall. Butler will hit the road again, this time to Kent, Ohio to take on Kent State at 3 p.m. in Dix Stadium. Butler beat Kent State 13-10 last season. Kent State is off to an 0-3 start to the season.

Baseball at Evansville

Baseball will next travel to Evansville, Indiana to take on the Purple Aces. Evansville is 0-7 on the season so far and will take on Vanderbilt before facing the Bulldogs. Game one of the series will take place at 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball at St. John’s

Women’s basketball beat Providence 51-42 in their last home game of the regular season. The Bulldogs will finish their season on the road. First stop will be New York to face St. John’s. Butler lost to St. John’s 67-42 earlier this season. The Red Storm is 9-7 in conference as the Bulldogs are 11-5. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and will be available to watch on BEDN.

Saturday, Feb. 29:

Women’s swimming at Big East Championship

Butler will finish up their season on the final day of the Big East Championship. Prelims will start at 10 a.m. with the women’s 1,650-yard freestyle. At 5:35 p.m. there will be senior recognition ceremonies as finals will start at 6 p.m.

Softball vs Fairfield

Softball will start day two of the Liberty Softball Classic at 9 a.m. In their first game of the day, they will take on Fairfield. Fairfield is 1-3 going into the Classic.

Women’s tennis vs Northern Illinois

Women’s tennis will host Northern Illinois, who is 7-5 so far this season. The match will begin at 11 a.m.

Baseball at Evansville

Baseball will take on Evansville in game two of their three-game series. First pitch will be at 2 p.m.

Softball vs Yale

Later in the day, softball will play Yale. First pitch will be at 2:30 p.m. Yale Is 2-3 going into the weekend and coming off a win.

Men’s tennis at Lipscomb

Men’s tennis will head to Nashville, Tennessee for the weekend. They will first take on Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Butler is 11-5 overall and Lipscomb is 7-0. Lipscomb will face Abilene Christian before Butler.

Men’s basketball vs DePaul

Men’s basketball is on a three-game losing streak after losing to Creighton on the road 81-59. The Bulldogs will have a week of rest, though, before hosting DePaul at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is now 7-8 in Big East play and lost at DePaul 79-66 in their first matchup this season. The Blue Demons are 2-12 in conference as their only wins are against Butler and Georgetown, whom they defeated in their last game. DePaul will travel to Xavier before Indianapolis. All the action will be broadcasted on FS1 and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 1:

Men’s and women’s track at Big East Indoor Championships

Men’s and women’s track will travel to Geneva, Ohio for the two-day Big East Indoor Championships at the Spire Institute. The event will be available to watch on BEDN. Field events will begin at noon starting with the men’s pole vault and women’s weight throw. The running events will start at 12:30 p.m. with the mile prelims.

Softball vs Elon

Butler will finish their weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia against Elon. Elon is currently 7-5 but will have played South Carolina and North Carolina prior to the Liberty Softball Classic. The game will begin at 8 a.m.

Men’s tennis at Belmont

Men’s tennis will finish their weekend in Nashville against Belmont at the Centennial Sportsplex. Belmont is 6-3 overall and on a three-game win streak. The Bruins will face the Flyers before the Bulldogs. The match will begin at 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Seton Hall

Seton Hall will take on Xavier before hosting Butler. The Pirates are also 9-7 going into the last weekend. The Bulldogs will play their last game of the regular season at Seton Hall. The Bulldogs lost to the pirates 67-62 in their first matchup this season. The last game of the regular season will start at 1 p.m. and will be available on BEDN. Villanova won the women’s and men’s Big East championships last season.

Baseball at Evansville

Baseball will conclude their series at Evansville with a 1 p.m. game start.

Women’s lacrosse at Akron

Lacrosse will remain in Ohio to take on Akron. Akron is 0-4 so far this season. These two teams will face off at 1 p.m.