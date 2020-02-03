The week ahead in Butler sports: Feb. 3-9

The Butler men’s basketball team huddles up during a game this season. The Bulldogs take on Villanova and Marquette this week. Xan Korman/Collegian file photo.

SAMANTHA HARTMAN | STAFF REPORTER | sehartma@butler.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Men’s basketball vs. Villanova

The men’s basketball team will host No. 8 Villanova at home. The Bulldogs lost at Villanova 76-61 earlier this season. Butler is now 17-5 this season and 5-4 in conference after a close 65-61 loss to Providence at home. Villanova is also coming off a home loss to Creighton which moved them to 7-2 in Big East play. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1.

Friday, Feb. 7:

Men’s and women’s track at Meyo Invitational

Butler’s track teams will be participating in the Meyo Invitational. Meyo Field is located inside Loftus Sports Center. The invitational will be broadcasted on the ACC Network Extra. Field events will start with women’s long jump at 4 p.m. Running events will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the women’s 60M hurdles prelim.

Softball vs. Green Bay

The softball team’s season is starting up with the Bulldogs traveling to Rosemont, Illinois, for the Rambler Rumbler. The Bulldogs will first take on Green Bay at 1:30 p.m. Butler defeated Green Bay 11-0 in five innings last season.

Softball vs. Evansville

After a short break Butler will then face Evansville in Rosemont, Illinois. The Bulldogs beat the Aces 9-4 last season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Georgetown

The women’s basketball team is coming off a 63-61 overtime victory against Xavier. The Bulldogs are now 15-6 overall and 7-3 in Big East play on a three-game win streak. Butler defeated Georgetown 47-46 earlier this season. Tipoff will be at 7:00 p.m. and available on BEDN. Georgetown is on a nine-game losing streak as they are 1-10 in conference.

Saturday, Feb. 8:

Men’s and women’s track at Meyo Invitational

The track teams will take on day two of the Meyo Invitational. Running events will start the day at 9:45 a.m. with the women’s 60M hurdles semi. Field events will begin at 10:30 a.m. with women’s triple jump and shot put.

Women’s tennis at SIUE

The women’s tennis team is traveling to Edwardsville, Illinois, to face SIUE. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Nebraska-Omaha

The softball team will continue its games at the Rambler Rumbler in Rosemont, Illinois. In game one of the day they will face Nebraska-Omaha. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s tennis vs. Illinois State

The men’s tennis team will host Illinois State in the Butler Bubble. Matches will start at 1:00 p.m.

Softball vs. Loyola Chicago

In game two of the day the Bulldogs will face Loyola Chicago. Butler was defeated 5-4 by Loyola last season. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9:

Men’s tennis vs. University of Indianapolis

The men’s tennis team will next host the University of Indianapolis in the Butler Bubble. Matches will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Men’s basketball at Marquette

The men’s basketball will travel to Marquette to face the Golden Eagles on National Marquette Day. The Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles in overtime at Hinkle 89-85. Marquette is on a two-game winning streak after beating DePaul and Xavier. The Golden Eagles do not have another game until they take on Butler. Tipoff will be at 12:00 p.m. and can be seen on FS1.

Softball vs. Western Illinois

Butler will finish the Rambler Rumbler against Western Illinois. Butler lost to Western Illinois 7-1 last year. The game will start at 1:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Villanova

The women’s basketball team will remain at Hinkle as host Villanova. Butler defeated Villanova 58-41 this season. Villanova will face Xavier before traveling to Butler. Villanova is 6-5 in Big East play and coming off a 65-63 loss to Seton Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. You can catch all the action on FS2.

Men’s tennis vs. Indiana Tech

Men’s tennis will then finish their weekend against Indiana Tech in the Butler Bubble. This is their last match before their first Big East match against Georgetown next weekend. Butler will take on Indiana Tech at 6:00 p.m.