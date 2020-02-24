Butler track and field has record-setting day at Alex Wilson Invitational

The Butler women’s track team competes at a meet. Photo courtesy of Butler athletics.

HENRY BREDEMEIER | STAFF REPORTER | hbredeme@butler.edu

The Butler men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up the indoor track and field regular season with strong performances on Feb. 22 at the Alex Wilson Invitational ahead of the Big East Indoor Championships next week.

The Bulldogs seemed to be hitting their stride at the right time, with 13 new personal bests and 11 performances moving into the top 10 in Butler history.

In the 60-meter dash, Carson Fields and Rebecca Collester tied with a time of 7.77. This tied the school record, set earlier this year by Lily Hess. Collester also set an indoor personal best in the 200-meters with a time of 25.00, moving her into the top 10 in school history.

Niki Ezeh finished third in the long jump with a new personal best of 5.47m. She also finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.69.

In the 800-meters, Camille Hines and Morgan Walsh both set personal bests and moved into the top 10. Hines finished second in her section with a time of 2:10.16, and Walsh finished with a time of 2:13.10.

Maddie McLain finished second in the 3,000-meters with a personal best time of 9:49.04. In the mile, Kara Stark set a personal best time of 5:08.94.

Madeline Miller set a new personal best in the 400-meters, her time of 58.34 moving into Butler’s top 10.

On the men’s side, Wade Walder finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 8.35.

Connor Fuller set two new indoor personal bests, finishing with a time of 50.52 in the 400-meters, and 23.16 in the 200-meters.

Sam Robinson jumped into the top-ten in school history with a mark of 14.14m in the triple jump. He finished third overall.

Matthew Wigelsworth won his section of the 800-meters and finished tenth overall with a time of 1:52.76. Nate Lantz set a new personal best in this event with a time of 1:57.61.

The Bulldogs’ next competition is the 2020 Big East Indoor Championships, which begin March 1 in Geneva, Ohio.