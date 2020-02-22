Butler baseball head coach Dave Schrage taking medical leave of absence

Dave Schrage is in his fourth year as Butler baseball head coach. Collegian file photo.

CHRIS BROWN | SPORTS EDITOR | cbbrown@butler.edu

Butler baseball head coach Dave Schrage is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced on Feb. 21. There was no timetable announced for his return.

Assistant coach Ben Norton will serve as acting head coach in Schrage’s absence.

Schrage, who’s in his fourth season leading the program, compiled a 91-66 record in his first three years at the helm. In 2018, the Bulldogs made their first-ever Big East Tournament appearance, advancing to the semifinals.

Norton has served as Butler’s pitching coach since joining the team with Schrage in 2016. Norton was previously on Schrage’s coaching staff at South Dakota State.

The Butler baseball team is 3-0 to begin the season and will take on Western Illinois at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, in a three-game series from Feb. 22-23.