Butler women’s basketball falls to No. 12 Indiana

Genesis Parker looks for an open move against Indiana on Dec. 11. Parker scored 14 points as the Bulldogs fell 64-53. Photo by Xan Korman.

DREW FAVAKEH | STAFF REPORTER | dfavakeh@butler.edu

The Butler women’s basketball team lost to Indiana 53-64 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 11. The second quarter saw the Bulldogs lose 15-2. Butler dropped to 6-3, while Indiana improved to 9-1.

After leading 16-12 following the first quarter, Butler had a tough second quarter. Due in large part shooting 6% in the second quarter (1-of-15 from the field), Butler shot 30.8% from the field (16-of-52) in the game. Butler was losing to 27-18 going into halftime. Butler lost the next two quarters by smaller margins, 14-13 and 23-22.

Three Bulldogs reached double digits, but only one shot 50% or better. Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 15 points, shooting 5-of-15 from the field. Genesis Parker scored 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Together, they shot 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. In total, Butler shot 15-of-16 from the line.

Off-the-bench, Upe Atopsu scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point territory. Aside from the top-three scorers, four players combined for 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting.

Butler also had a season-low five assists. Though they didn’t struggle to handle the ball — limiting their turnover count to 15 to Indiana’s 21 — making extra passes is an essential source of offense. How they remedy that issue remains an interesting topic, especially with the lack of true point guards on the roster. Genesis Parker led the team with three assists.

Three Indiana players reached double digits, but efficiency from the entire roster proved essential. Indiana shot 53.6% from the field, with four players shooting above 50% from the field on five field-goal attempts or more: Ali Patberg, Brenna Wise, Aleksa Gulbe, and Mackenzie Holmes.

Butler stays at home, facing High Point on Sunday, Dec. 15. at 2 pm.