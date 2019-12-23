Butler women’s basketball defeats Purdue Fort Wayne to conclude nonconference play

Kristen Spolyar during a game this season. Spolyar scored 27 points in Butler’s 85-58 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 22. Donald Crocker / Collegian file photo.

DREW FAVAKEH | STAFF REPORTER | dfavakeh@butler.edu

Three Bulldogs reached double-digits in the Butler women’s basketball team’s 85-58 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 22. Butler improves to 8-3, while Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 4-9.

Senior guard Kristen Spolyar led the Bulldogs in scoring with 27 points, her 10th game reaching double-figures. Junior guard Upe Atosu’s 18 points were a career-high and marked the fourth consecutive game she’s reached double-figures. Freshman guard Oumou Toure added 14 points, her fourth-time reaching double-figures in 11 games. Toure also had a season-high six steals.

Butler scored inside and outside. The Bulldogs outscored Purdue Fort Wayne in the paint 46-14. Butler shot 33-of-68 from the field and 9-of-23 from 3-point territory. Butler forced Purdue Fort Wayne into 20 turnovers, scoring 31 points off of them. Butler, on the other hand, had only 11 turnovers, their second-lowest of the season. Butler out-rebounded Purdue Fort Wayne 39-31, and as a result, scored 25 second-chance points.

Butler started off the second half with a 43-23 lead after shooting 17-of-34 from the field in the first half while holding Purdue Fort Wayne to 7-of-30 from the field. Butler won the third quarter 19-14 and the fourth 23-21.

Butler starts Big East play at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 29, against 7-4 Seton Hall. Last season, Butler placed third in the conference, going 11-7 in Big East play. The game starts at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network.