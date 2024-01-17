Men’s basketball loses another tough Big East game: Beyond the Box Score

Senior guard Posh Alexander is averaging 10.6 points per game this season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

In a game of large runs, Butler fell on Jan. 16 to rival Xavier 85-71.

Butler started off hot with a 17-11 lead in the first five minutes, but they quickly fell after an eight point run by the Musketeers.

The Bulldogs caught up and took a two point lead with 11 minutes left with the help of senior guard Posh Alexander. The guard put up 25 points and five assists on the night. Junior guard Pierre Brooks was another big contributor for the Dawgs, especially from beyond the arc. Brooks put up 22 points and shot over 50% from three. Despite their effort, the Dawgs fell to a large Musketeer run once again to finalize the loss.

Let’s go beyond the box score in Butler’s fifth loss in the Big East.

What’s going on with DJ Davis?

It is no secret that the junior guard has disappeared the last three games. In these games, Davis has not made a three point shot and has shot 10% from the field — shooting two for 20.

Although the Dawgs should not rely on just one starter, Davis was crucial in the beginning of the season for this team. In order for the Bulldogs to turn the corner on this season, they will need their starting guard to reappear offensively.

It is time to turn it around

The Dawgs have looked competitive in nearly every Big East game they have played in, but that is not reflected in their record.

If Butler wants a chance to make the tournament, they need to turn some of these close losses into wins, especially on the road. DePaul and Villanova are must-wins at home, but it would be great to steal a win against Creighton in Omaha.

Road Big East games have been the ultimate challenge for Butler this season. With six away games left on the season, the Dawgs need to figure out what it will take to change their game on the road. This starts with the coaching staff.

The Dawgs will host DePaul at Hinkle on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m..