‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ hits theaters

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making its way to movie theaters across the globe. In an Instagram post on Aug. 31, Swift announced that the remarkably successful Eras Tour would find a new home on the big screen. The response from fans was vastly positive, and followers everywhere began counting down the days until the worldwide theatrical release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”.

In March, Swift debuted her dazzling and monumental concert, which shocked fans with its rigor and run-time — clocking in at just under three-and-a-half hours. The pop star performs songs from all ten albums, rain or shine. Fans were thrilled to hear Swift sing 44 songs, all while putting on an exceptional visual show with choreographed dance numbers and costume changes. The meticulously designed stages, the fan-beloved acoustic set and the record-breaking attendance memorialize this tour as historic.

First-year English major Katherine Wymer has been a fan of Swift for years and attended the Eras Tour in Chicago, Illinois.

“The whole concert was so theatrical,” Wymer said. “You’re just entertained the entire time. I definitely want to see [the Eras Tour film]. I’m just excited to see how they’ll capture the essence of it.”

Swift posted the film’s trailer as a general announcement on Aug. 31. Set to the concert’s opening number, “Cruel Summer”, the trailer gives fans an idea of what to expect: a lively and dynamic concert film. However, the film’s run time comes in at 165 minutes, about 40 minutes short of the live concert. The exact contents of the film are unknown, though footage from the live concert can be expected in some format, presumably condensed. The film is directed by Emmy award-winning director Sam Wrench, who has extensive experience with concert films, the most recent being “Billie Eilish Live at The O2”. Rest assured, the Eras Tour film is in good hands.

Whether it was trading friendship bracelets or predicting surprise songs, it is evident that the Eras Tour was an unforgettable experience for fans — the ones that got to go, at least. The ticket-buying process was long, brutal and for many, unsuccessful. It required fans to be watching their screens for hours on end, ready to grab or lose their tickets at any moment. Many tickets ended up on second-hand sites, being sold for thousands, falling way out of budget for the majority of buyers. Swift publicly responded to the Ticketmaster bloodbath; “To those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she wrote. The release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is certainly an opportunity to expand her audience and shed the feeling of elusiveness that many felt with the concert.

Morgan Preston, a sophomore middle and secondary education and English double major, sees the benefit of the concert’s move to theaters.

“I am super excited to see the documentary because the Eras Tour was one of the best nights of my life,” Preston said. “I think [Swift] also wants [the film] to be accessible to fans who could not afford to see it in person.”

AMC saw an unprecedented number of ticket sales, surpassing $26 million in revenue for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on the day of its announcement. The film is in such high demand that it will screen in 8,500 theaters across 100 countries. Swift clearly has an abundance of followers and not for lack of reason. She has managed to stay relatable to her listeners despite her fame and career continuing to skyrocket. A surge of praise, however, elicits a swell of criticism. Preston is not blind to the objections of Swift and the concert film, which is viewed as a cash grab by some.

“I would be ignorant to say that the film has nothing to do with publicity or money,” Preston said. “She is a businesswoman.”

Nonetheless, Taylor Swift remains genuine in the eyes of fans who cherish her musical mastery. Whether it be the relatability of her lyrics, her never-ending work ethic or her improbable success, Swift has cemented her place in music history and the hearts of millions.

Emily Farkas, a first-year psychology-sociology major, is a lifelong fan of Swift and is anticipating the film’s release. Above all, she looks forward to another experience celebrating the icon who has always been a part of her life.

“I had Barbie dolls that would sing her songs,” Farkas said. “She was my favorite person in the world. And in a way, I looked up to her and grew up with her through her music. I’m excited to relive the experience that I [had] back in June.”

Followers, and newcomers alike, are preparing to see what Taylor Swift will bring with this next endeavor. Make the friendship bracelets and prepare the Eras outfits — it is time for another go.

Tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” are on sale now through AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and Fandango.