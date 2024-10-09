Culture’s revered fall reads

If students are looking for a thrill this fall, pick up a culture read. Graphic by Emma McLean.

With autumn and midterm assignments in full swing, students may find themselves yearning for the carefree summer afternoons of yesteryear. However, fall is not without its charms. Crisp weather and a late-night pumpkin spice latte are perfect backdrops to cracking open a new book before bed. The Culture section provides a host of recommendations, replete with everything from dark academia to tales of bewilderment and dread.

EMMA MCLEAN | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Donna Tartt’s classic fall novel sparked a contentious cultural conversation over whether the satirical and subversive story is overly or rightly esteemed. Regardless of what a reader believes, it is evident that Pulitzer Prize-winning Tartt created a richly immersive literary world worth fighting for. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious college in New England, the novel follows Richard Papen as he recounts his dance with intellectualism, morality and the allure of darkness. Tartt’s remarkably evocative prose and tension-filled storytelling breathe pure life into these often unlikable and psychologically complex characters. “The Secret History” is the quintessential autumnal read, prepared to once again receive praise for its only slightly pretentious academic atmosphere.

JACK WILLIAMS | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | jrwilliams@butler.edu

“Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury

The hypnotic melody of a calliope drifts through Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes” like smoke through a starless night. As the days grow shorter and the sunlight grows weaker, readers can nearly hear it echoing out over their own world. The novel recounts best friends Jim Nightshade and William Halloway’s encounter with a traveling carnival that tears through their small Midwest town. The boys and their aging father must face the strange and terrible magic that takes hold of their neighbors while the mysterious owner, Mr. Dark, seeks to turn them into one of his sideshows. Bradbury invites readers to gaze into the funhouse mirror of their own hidden desires and the very nature of good and evil.

MADDY BRODERICK | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

“Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor

Deepti Kapoor’s “Age of Vice” deftly encapsulates a gripping narrative that delves into the complexities of love, loyalty and moral ambiguity amidst the opulence and depravity of modern India. Kapoor, a rising star in contemporary literature, explores the intersections of wealth and corruption within the vibrant tapestry of New Delhi’s elite society. The novel follows three intertwining lives — Wadi, a driver entangled in the dangerous world of his wealthy employer; Neda, a journalist seeking truth amidst chaos; and Sunny, a reckless heir caught in a web of privilege. Kapoor’s storytelling is nothing short of captivating, skillfully navigating the dark undertones of desire and ambition while painting a vivid portrait of contemporary India. With its vivid prose and thought-provoking themes, “Age of Vice” invites readers to consider their values and the world around them, making it a must-read as the season of change unfolds.

TORI SATCHWELL | STAFF REPORTER | tsatchwell@butler.edu

“Ace of Spades” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Murder. Deception. Lies. Nothing screams autumn more than a cacophony of literal screams. Being the only black students at the predominantly white institution Niveus Academy, Devon and Chiamaka already felt like all eyes were on them. However, with the introduction of the anonymous blackmailer “Aces”, the two must work together to take down the mysterious figure before their reputations are ruined. “Ace of Spades” tackles institutional racism and forces readers to think about their role in either enforcing or dismantling the system.

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

“Bunny” by Mona Awad

Mona Awad seamlessly blends horror with fantasy in her polarizing sophomore novel. “Bunny” follows young, penniless MFA student Samantha Heather Mackey as she navigates the pretentious atmosphere of her elite New England university. An outsider in every sense of the word, she detests most people but particularly detests the other four members of her fiction writing cohort — a group of wealthy, sickly-sweet girls that she calls the Bunnies. Despite her deep-seated reservations, Samantha becomes absorbed into the Bunnies’ world as the fall semester progresses, losing her identity and engaging in sinister behaviors in the process. Touching on the nuances of privilege, isolation and imagination, Awad blurs the lines between what is real and what is not in a way that both satisfies and deeply unsettles readers.

RACHEL JOYCE | STAFF REPORTER | rljoyce@butler.edu

“Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz

Matching autumn’s chilling allure, “Anatomy: A Love Story” is a gothic tale set in 19th century Scotland, complete with romance, mystique and dead bodies. Headstrong Hazel Sinnett is determined to earn her place as a surgeon; meanwhile, Jack Currer’s only goal is to survive, working as a resurrection man in the heart of Edinburgh. When Hazel’s unorthodox efforts to prove herself in a male-dominated world align with Jack’s access to cemeteries, they embark on a risky partnership to dissect the secrets of society while they push the boundaries of science and love. Through rich prose and vivid imagery, Schwartz magnifies her novel’s dark historical insights, crafting an intriguing read fit for fall’s moody weather.