Preview of senior week events Multimedia2 seconds ago Multimedia reporter Eva Hallman talks with members of SGA to hear about what they have planned for this year’s senior week. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags senior week, senior week events, SGA