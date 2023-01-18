Butler community comes together for MLK Love Walk

Love Walk participants carry signs supporting racial justice.

LAUREN GDOWSKI | PHOTO EDITOR | lhough@butler.edu

Butler University’s Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E organization partnered with the Black Student Union, Diversity Program Council, Hub for Black Affairs and Desmond Tutu Peace Lab in hosting their 8th annual MLK Love Walk on Monday, Jan. 16. Students, faculty and community members joined together in the Reilly Room to make posters and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.. Participants listened to a speech by Paul Ford II, the lead organizer for Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E., and then marched across campus boasting colorful posters in support of racial justice.