Butler community comes together for MLK Love Walk

Love Walk participants carry signs supporting racial justice.

LAUREN GDOWSKI | PHOTO EDITOR | lhough@butler.edu

Butler University’s Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E organization partnered with the Black Student Union, Diversity Program Council, Hub for Black Affairs and Desmond Tutu Peace Lab in hosting their 8th annual MLK Love Walk on Monday, Jan. 16. Students, faculty and community members joined together in the Reilly Room to make posters and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.. Participants listened to a speech by Paul Ford II, the lead organizer for Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E., and then marched across campus boasting colorful posters in support of racial justice.

Participants gather in the Reilly Room to make posters.

Young participant decorates poster.

Junior entrepreneurship and innovation major, Paul Ford II, gives a speech.

The group begins their walk outside of Atherton Union.

Participants talk and hold signs as they cross campus.

Professor Lavender McKittrick-Sweitzer walks with their sign.

Director of first year experience, Nii Abrahams marches alongside other participants.

Participants make their way back to Atherton Union to end the walk.

Signs display sayings and quotes in support of racial justice.

The group walks along W Hampton Drive.

 

Authors
Tags , , , , , , ,

Related posts

One Comment;

  1. Pingback: Butler community comes together for MLK Love Walk - Brightgram

Top