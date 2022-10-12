Top 10 Butler women’s basketball games you don’t want to miss

The women’s basketball team huddles up during practice on Oct. 6. Photo by Lauren Hough.

BEN BUTTRICK | SPORTS REPORTER | bbuttrick@butler.edu

With a new head coach and transfer players, an exciting season could be on the horizon for Butler women’s basketball. Here are 10 games from the upcoming season schedule that you will want to have circled on your calendars:

10. First home exhibition vs. Benedictine – Nov. 5

This exhibition game will kick off the Dawgs’ 2022-23 season. While the game will not count towards the Dawgs’ overall record, fans will be able to catch the debut of many new faces for the Bulldogs. From first-years Jessica Carrothers and Jordan Muelemans to new head coach Austin Parkinson, a large slate of Butler debuts are set for this game. Last season, the Division III Benedictine went 17-10, including a 13-4 record in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. The Dawgs will look to defeat the Eagles and start their season off on the right foot when this Saturday exhibition tips off at 2 p.m.

9. First home regular season game vs. Chicago State – Nov. 9

This will be the first home game that will count towards the Bulldogs’ regular season totals. Chicago State went 4-23 overall last season with a 3-15 record in the Western Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs’ regular season will tip off at 7 p.m.

8. Thanksgiving Tournament – Nov. 25-26

Over Butler’s Thanksgiving Break, the Bulldogs will travel to Boca Raton, Fla. to compete in the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament. The Dawgs will play two games over two days, facing Sacred Heart University on Nov. 25 and Binghamton on Nov. 26. Both of these weekend series games will start at 2 p.m. in Florida.

7. First Big East matchup vs. St. John’s – Dec. 2

Conference play for the Dawgs starts in early December as they host the Red Storm under the Hinkle lights on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. St. John’s went 7-12 in Big East play last year and were able to outduel the Bulldogs in the only meeting they had. The Dawgs’ road matchup scheduled for Jan. 9 last season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and their only matchup ended in a 73-61 Red Storm victory. The Dawgs will look for second-year player Trinity White to be a leader for the Dawgs in conference action this season. White moved into the starting lineup midway through last season and averaged 7.5 points per game, second on Butler’s roster last year.

6. Rematch vs. Illinois – Dec. 11

This Big East – Big Ten clash will mark Butler’s first action against an opponent from a Power Five conference. The game will be a rematch from last season for the Bulldogs, as they fell to the Fighting Illini 78-66. While the Dawgs struggled against Power Five opponents as a whole last season, so did the Illini, only winning two games against Power Five opponents. Against an Illinois squad who went winless on the road last season, the Dawgs will have a shot for their first win against a Power Five opponent since the 2017-18 season. This Sunday game tips off at Hinkle at 2 p.m.

5. Rematch at Indiana – Dec. 21

The Bulldogs will have their chance at revenge against an Indiana team who they have seen quite often over the past few years. The two squads have faced off every season since the 2017-18 campaign, and Indiana has won five out of six matchups. Last season, Butler fell short to the Hoosiers 86-63 in front of the Hinkle crowd. Indiana will be a tough matchup for Butler, as the Hoosiers went 24-9 last season and still have their top two scorers, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.

4. New Year’s Eve matchup at Seton Hall – Dec. 31

The Dawgs will have another matchup during the holiday season, with this game on New Year’s Eve. They will welcome in the new year in South Orange, N.J. with Big East basketball against Seton Hall. Last season, the Pirates went 24-13 with a 12-8 record in the Big East. Two of these conference wins came in convincing fashion against the Dawgs, winning 84-55 at home and 72-55 on the road. This game will top off in Walsh Gymnasium at 4 p.m.

3. Butler hosts UConn – Jan. 3

Whenever you see UConn on a women’s basketball schedule, you immediately assume the underdog role. This case is no different. The Huskies continued their historical dominance as one of the best teams in all of the NCAA last season, going 30-6 with a 16-1 conference record. Even without phenom junior guard Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL in a pickup game this past summer, the Dawgs will have their work cut out for them in this game — considering they lost to the Huskies 92-47 at home last season.

2. Final home game vs. Seton Hall – Feb. 24

The last women’s basketball game in Hinkle Fieldhouse this season will be against the Seton Hall Pirates. This matchup will feature the conference’s best scorer in Lauren Park-Lane, who averaged 18.3 ppg last season. This Friday game tips off at 7 p.m.

1. Final regular season game at Creighton – Feb. 27

The Bulldogs will wrap up their regular season in Omaha, Neb. in a clash with Creighton. The Bluejays won both faceoffs against the Dawgs in blowout fashion last season, winning 95-44 on the road and 96-49 at home. Creighton is fresh off of a NCAA tournament bid where they ended up reaching the Elite Eight before falling to the national champions, South Carolina. The Dawgs will look to earn a tournament bid of their own next season, and this game could have major implications on if they qualify for a spot in the big dance. Their final game of the season will tip off at 7 p.m.