SARP office presents healthy relationship workshops

The SARP office will begin a new series of relationship workshops. Photo by Lauren Hough.

ERIKA KOVACH | STAFF REPORTER | ekovach@butler.edu

For university students, navigating relationships can often be challenging. To help Butler students maneuver these difficult issues, the Sexual Assault Response and Prevention, SARP, office will host a series of workshops starting this month.

The first workshop took place last Thursday, Sept. 8 and discussed healthy boundaries in relationships. The other three workshops planned for the month will cover topics of new relationships, consent in relationships and healthy ways to end a relationship.

Jules Arthur-Grable, sexual assault response and prevention specialist, leads the SARP office. She said that SARP’s goal is to provide students with tools, techniques and strategies to tell the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

“We’ve been doing presentations and workshops to help create a culture on campus where consent is sought and received in every sexual act, healthy relationships are the norm and everybody does something to keep it that way,” Arthur-Grable said.

Abby Retz, a sophomore history, anthropology, and race, gender, and sexuality studies major is the student leader for SARP this year.

“The SARP office is a place for all of the student body,” Retz said. “Of course, we offer survivor support and resources, but we are also here to educate the entirety of the university regarding prevention education, healthy relationship skills and a whole lot more. Regardless of one’s experiences, there is always room for them at the SARP table.”

This year, SARP chose to focus its efforts on healthy relationships, based on feedback collected from its task force. According to Arthur-Grable, the task force is composed of students, faculty and staff who get together every month to talk about prevention on campus and what everyone would like to see.

“I love that at the SARP office, I am able to be myself and work for people that I care so deeply about,” Retz said. “I truly live to serve the students on campus in all aspects of intrapersonal safety and resources.”

Currently, scheduled activities through the organization occur almost weekly and include themed simulations, workshops and training to provide interactive and meaningful experiences.

“I like to have my workshops be super interactive and super discussion-based, ’cause y’all sit in a classroom all day and that just gets a little old, right?” Arthur-Grable said. “So I want you guys to know that this is an interactive thing so we can hear your thoughts and opinions and all those things.”

SARP works hand-in-hand with another on-campus organization — Promoting Awareness and Victim Empowerment, PAVE. Some of the upcoming sessions through the organization include a “Ghost Club Workshop” on Oct. 6 and “Relationship Trick or Treat” on Oct. 27.

“October is kind of a highlight, special month for us, ‘cause it’s Dating Violence Prevention month so it will be a little bit heavier,” Arthur-Grable said.

Nikki Houck, a junior psychology and criminology major, is the president of PAVE. She said SARP has always been a resource for her organization as they share similar goals to create a culture of consent at Butler and provide both resources and support to the community.

“In terms of what I wish more people knew about SARP, I wish they knew just how helpful their office is,” Houck said. “All of the people in there are such great resources and are always so willing to help in any way they can.”

Workshops are open to any and all individuals with various activities scheduled through December and more workshops being planned for the spring semester.

Students can access more information about SARP on Instagram, Retz’s advocacy page or by signing up for their newsletter.