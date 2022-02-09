These are some rom-coms you will love, actually. Photo courtesy of StyleMaster.

ABIGAIL OAKLEY | STAFF REPORTER | aloakley@butler.edu

Love it or hate it: Valentine’s Day is approaching. Watching romantic comedies with friends can be a great way to make Valentine’s Day more fun, but with the plethora of options it can be hard to know what to watch. If you need help making this decision, look no further. Here is a list of suggestions made by Butler students; from nostalgic Disney movies to more unique stories, there’s bound to be a rom–com for everyone.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” directed by Glenn Ficcara and John Requa

This movie follows two stories — one shows a struggling marriage and the other a budding romance. The main characters, Cal and Jacob, share insights with each other to help in their separate relationships. This plot arch makes “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” a fun departure from more common rom-com tropes.

Makenna Territo, a sophomore political science and history major, commented on what makes this rom-com unique.

“It shows different types of love,” Territo said. “Each character is learning something about love that they didn’t know before.”

If you’re looking for a heart-warming story with a different plot than the average rom-com, then “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” is for you. It can be streamed on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

“The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement,” directed by Garry Marshall

These movies may not be a conventional rom-com, but have the tropes of a traditional rom-com, such as an “ugly duckling” transformation and awkward teenage romance. This is a two–part coming of age story about Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway. In the first movie she navigates her newfound status as a princess, and in the second she faces obstacles on the way to becoming a queen. They are not conventional rom-coms since they are catered to younger viewers. However, the combination of romantic plot lines and traditional rom-com tropes with the coming of age story make these movies a perfect introduction to rom-coms for younger viewers. These movies are also sure to stir up feelings of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 2000s.

Olivia Lighty, a junior communication sciences and disorders major, said she watched these movies growing up.

“Watching these movies is such a solid, core memory for me,” Lighty said. “It’s very dreamy and just fills me with nostalgia every time I see it.”

“The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” are perfect for the former Disney kid. Both can be streamed on Disney+.

“The Holiday,” directed by Nancy Meyers

While it is technically a Christmas movie, it has a story that can be enjoyed year-round. Iris and Amanda both find themselves needing a get-away, so they decide to swap houses for the holidays, with Iris staying in Amanda’s Los Angeles mansion and Amanda staying in Iris’ English cottage. They both find themselves in unfamiliar and unexpected circumstances. Between the glitz of L.A. and the quiet charm of Surrey, this movie tells endearing stories in beautiful settings.

Lighty commented on the charm of this movie.

“It’s definitely a cute feel-good movie,” Lighty said. “It’s cool to see how their very different stories play out.”

If you’re in need of an escape, then “The Holiday” will provide all the feelings of a spontaneous trip. It is available for streaming on Hulu.

“The Choice,” directed by Ross Katz

This movie follows the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, but does so in an endearing way. It takes place in a small coastal town and follows the love triangle of Gabby, her boyfriend and her new neighbor. While the plot is typical of the rom-com genre, the chemistry of the actors and journey the characters go on are what make this worth the watch.

Territo shared her thoughts about this character-driven movie.

“It’s so cheesy, but the acting is so genuine,” Territo said. “They do a good job of building the relationship over the course of the movie.”

“The Choice” is perfect for someone looking for a classic story and characters to love. It can be streamed on Vudu and Tubi.

“The Ugly Truth,” directed by Robert Luketic

This movie puts a twist on the genre and focuses on one character initially coaching the other on a different relationship. However, in true rom-com fashion, they both eventually realize they have fallen in love. This premise makes for a comedic story with a sweet ending.

Ansley Seiffert, a sophomore dance performance major, shared why she finds this rom-com so fun.

“The relationship is originally built on lies, but they really do love each other,” Seiffert said. “It’s funny but kind of sweet.”

If you are looking for a comedic, feel-good movie, then “The Ugly Truth” is great for you. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

“When Harry Met Sally…” directed by Rob Reiner

No list would be complete with this classic rom-com. It follows the two main characters for over a decade as their relationship grows from acquaintances, to best friends, to eventually getting married.

This movie is charming but also incredibly witty. Territo commented on this aspect of the movie.

“It’s got a comedic twist on a lot of tropes popular in rom-coms,” Territo said.

“When Harry Met Sally…” is perfect for those looking for a classic with clever dialogue. It can be streamed on HBO Max.

Rom-coms can often seem like an oversaturated genre, but these movies each have something unique to offer. They are a breath of fun and sweet fresh air in the midst of our stressful everyday lives. This Valentine’s Day, we can all take a moment, relax and enjoy one of these rom-coms.