Losing steam this semester?

AUDREY DAVENPORT | amdavenp@butler.edu | OPINION COLUMNIST

As I’m sitting here writing this, I’m actively avoiding all my other homework and responsibilities. I should do my laundry. I should water my plants. And I should absolutely finish that assignment I’ve been putting off. But I simply lack the motivation to do any of it.

It feels like starring as Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day.” I wake up and do what I have to do, and then it starts all over again. I’m not even kidding when I say that I thought a Sunday was a Wednesday. It’s blurring together like the static screen on a TV — you could stare at it for hours and never find any sense in it.

I know that at least some others are feeling the same way. In other words, I have talked with students and professors who are 100% starting to feel the effects of those missing breaks. No one is denying that this semester has been difficult, because it has been. And I know a lot of people just can’t wait to get home and have this semester be a figment of their imagination.

But how much longer do we have? Less than three weeks now? Then it’s Thanksgiving, finals, and boom. Over.

Three weeks is really not a lot of time. I mean, think about it: in three weeks your fall semester of 2020 is going to be over. That’s wild! You’re going to get to the finish line and say, “where did it all go?” Or not, pick your poison.

What I’m trying to say is that we need to make the most of the time that we have left this semester, and motivation is part of that. We’re barreling towards the end of this wild marathon, and we have to try and enjoy it.

One way to keep us moving forward is to find nuggets of motivation throughout the day. Of course, it can be difficult, but it’s not impossible! Maybe you’re into inspirational quotes. Maybe a coffee while you’re working is what’s going to get you through. Or maybe rewarding yourself with a New Girl binge session after you’ve completed everything will be the light at the end of the tunnel. Whatever keeps you looking at your computer screen instead of your phone screen, you should do it.

Another thing that has helped me during this lull in motivation has been being intentional about tomorrow, and getting excited about all the things that you get to do. Those lovely little moments in everyday life that make you appreciate and feel grateful for where you’re at right now? They really do go a long way.

Some universities have not had the in-person-ish semester that we have gotten to have. I’m not saying that the current situation is ideal, because that would be ridiculous. There are certainly flaws in it all, but we have all done our part to be able to stay here this semester, so don’t give up now!

Lean on your close relationships during this time too. Not literally though. Didn’t you hear? There’s a global pandemic! Talking about how you’re feeling and what you need with the people you care about is really important. After I have a good conversation, I often walk away feeling lighter and as though I can breathe a little easier.

The end of the semester is coming, whether you’re wanting it to or not. Take a breath, dig deep, and make the rest of it count.