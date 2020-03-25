Social media roundup: Butler cancels spring commencement

JOSHUA DOERING | DIGITAL MANAGING EDITOR | jdoering@butler.edu

On March 17, Butler University President James Danko announced classes would be online for the rest of the semester and spring commencement was canceled. Butler seniors took to social media to react to not having a traditional graduation ceremony at the end of the semester. 

Some reflected on their time at Butler and what it meant to them.

Others sought to spread positivity and encouragement to their fellow seniors.

Butler Blue III, who was scheduled to retire after commencement, penned a letter to the class of 2020.

Butler is in the process of exploring different ways to celebrate the accomplishment, including a virtual gathering and a ceremony at a later date.

All indications are that Butler’s class of 2020 will gather — be it in person or virtually — one more time to celebrate their graduation at some point. It just won’t be the way anyone envisioned.

