Social media roundup: Butler cancels spring commencement

Graphic by Joshua Doering.

JOSHUA DOERING | DIGITAL MANAGING EDITOR | jdoering@butler.edu

On March 17, Butler University President James Danko announced classes would be online for the rest of the semester and spring commencement was canceled. Butler seniors took to social media to react to not having a traditional graduation ceremony at the end of the semester.

Very disappointed about graduation .. would have given anything for my grandparents to see me walk across the stage … they prayed for my safety and success everyday. 🥺❤️ — Emma Grace (@emma_laux) March 17, 2020

Butler can’t take away graduation. I’ve waited my whole life to have my parents (who graduated from Butler) see me walk across the stage in Hinkle to graduate. It’s a milestone in my life that I will never forget. This is not how I expected things to go. @butleru — Hailey (@haileyhammons) March 17, 2020

I think it was definitely the right call, but heartbreaking nonetheless — rumble for bernie sanders (@ru_mble) March 19, 2020

Been in college for 5 years. Changed my major twice. Butler has been some of the best times of my life and now I don’t even get to walk across the commencement stage in front of all the friends and professors that helped me get here. “This sucks” would be a major understatement. — Mr. Orange (@falafelcharlie) March 19, 2020

Some reflected on their time at Butler and what it meant to them.

This whole experience is teaching me that nothing is ever guaranteed in life. Never take any memory or moment for granted because you never know if it could be the last. Really wish this wasn’t the end of my time at @butleru. But thanks for a hell of a 4 years. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mgimrK1KYO — Mohsin (@mohsinw_) March 17, 2020

Others sought to spread positivity and encouragement to their fellow seniors.

Butler Blue III, who was scheduled to retire after commencement, penned a letter to the class of 2020.

An Open Letter to the Butler Class of 2020: This isn’t how things were supposed to go for us. We were supposed to be riding high these last few weeks of the semester and enjoying our final days on campus together. I was so looking forward to graduating with all of you. pic.twitter.com/BYzQhyPyyT — Butler Blue III (@ButlerBlue3) March 17, 2020

Butler is in the process of exploring different ways to celebrate the accomplishment, including a virtual gathering and a ceremony at a later date.

UPDATE: While the May commencement ceremony will not happen as originally planned, there are a number of alternative options, which could include holding a traditional ceremony at a later date, gathering virtually, etc. — Butler University (@butleru) March 17, 2020

All indications are that Butler’s class of 2020 will gather — be it in person or virtually — one more time to celebrate their graduation at some point. It just won’t be the way anyone envisioned.