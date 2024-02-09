Women’s basketball vs. St. John’s: What you need to know

Junior forward Sydney Jaynes leads the team with seven blocks on the season. Photo by Grace Hensley.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Following their third consecutive loss, the Bulldogs will look to salvage an otherwise forgettable season on Feb. 9. when they take on St. John’s.

Here is everything you will need to know for the showdown against the Red Storm.

Who: Butler vs. St. John’s

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: BEDN

Find the will to win

Over their last four losses, the Dawgs are suffering an average margin of defeat of just over 10 points. In the four losses beforehand, the average margin of defeat was just under 20 points.

It is evident that Butler is playing better basketball with narrow losses against some of the better teams in the country in Creighton, Marquette and Villanova.

However, the only conference win under their belt is against a 1-19 Xavier squad.

In the beat down against Xavier, the Dawgs shot 60% from the field and over 50% from behind the arc — a mark that should be able to win you every game, but is hard to reach.

To beat St. John’s the Dawgs will need to be efficient with their shot selections. Shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three will give the Dawgs a great chance to win.

Scouting St. John’s

The Red Storm have been impressive throughout the season, accumulating a 14-10 record on the year and an 8-4 record in the conference. St. John’s won their home match up against the Dawgs 60-42 and are coming off a competitive loss to UConn.

They are led by senior guard Unique Drake who chips in over 18 points a night for the third ranked team in the Big East.

This team will not impress you offensively, averaging under 61 points per game with poor efficiency. The Red Storm get their fire power on the defensive end as they hold opponents to just 58 points per game on just 29% three point shooting.

As a team that relies on the three ball, the Dawgs must look to ride the hot hand of junior forward Sydney Jaynes who scored a team-high 15 points against Creighton.

There is no doubt that the Bulldogs will have their hands full with a talented St. John’s squad, but Butler has continually shown to be able to compete with just about anyone in the conference.

Play a full, four-quarter game of good basketball and the Dawgs might just be able to get their second conference win, but it will not be easy.