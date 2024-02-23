Women’s basketball at Georgetown: What you need to know

Junior guard Ari Wiggins had two steals and a block in the first meeting against the Hoyas. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Riding the momentum of their biggest win streak of the season, the Dawgs look to continue their great play as they travel to Washington D.C. to take on Georgetown on Feb. 24.

Here is everything you need to know before tip-off against the Hoyas.

Who: Butler at Georgetown

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: McDonough Arena

How to watch: Big East Digital Network

Just keep on playing

In their first match up against the Hoyas on Jan. 3, Butler held a 37-28 lead at halftime before being outscored 32-18 in the second half and losing the game 60-55.

During their current four-game win streak, Butler has continually put forth their best rebounding and defensive efforts — out-rebounding their opponents and recording over eight total steals and blocks per game during the stretch.

All season, rebounding had been an initial point of concern for the rather undersized Bulldog squad. However, a key mid-season switch has enabled the Dawgs to keep either 6’4” first-year forward Cristen Carter or 6′ 3” junior forward Sydney Jaynes on the court at all times.

The switch was initially made to keep Jaynes out of early foul trouble, but has turned into Carter evolving into a feared interior defender averaging over one block per game.

The more offensive-minded Jaynes has recorded four double-digit scoring games since coming off the bench and has only had one game recording over three fouls since the switch.

Scouting Georgetown

The Hoyas hold a 17-10 record on the season and sit at sixth in the conference with a 7-9 record. With the Dawgs currently just 1.5 games back in the conference standings, a win will be able to put Butler in the mix for a top-six seed in the Big East Tournament.

The Hoyas are not a great offensive squad shooting just 39% from the field and 29% from the perimeter, but they play strong defense — holding opponents to even worse shooting marks.

Senior guard Kelsey Ransom is Georgetown’s lone double-digit scorer as she brings in just over 13 points per game. However, it was graduate forward Graceann Bennett who did the most damage in the last matchup, as she scored over double her season average with 20 points.

During their win streak, the Dawgs avenged earlier losses against St. John’s, Providence and Villanova, and will have another opportunity to avoid yet another sweep.

With the Dawgs playing their best ball of the season, do not be surprised if the ladies make it five in a row against a spiraling Hoyas team that has lost six of their last nine.