The Collegian Mini: 1/24/2024

Graphic by Leah Ollie.
REECE BUTLER | OPINION EDITOR | rmbutler@butler.edu
MADDIE WOOD | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu
Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.
Down:
1. Aromatic fire hazard not permitted for dorm rooms
3. Word for constant talking as per recent Opinion article
4. Big fish that has its own week
5. Panhellenic event that rings in the spring
8. Singer-songwriter, Billy, releasing a new single
9. A snow day’s lesser sibling, mandated twice so far this semester
Across:
2. Alternate Twilight love interest to Edward
6. Major election happening this November
7. Type of honors that are the Golden Globes and Oscars
10. Name of ResCo dining’s replacement
11. Civil rights leader honored this Jan. 15th, abbreviated
12. Retail store that parallels Walmart
Down:
1. Aromatic fire hazard not permitted for dorm rooms
CANDLE
3. Word for constant talking as per recent Opinion article
YAPPING
4. Big fish that has its own week
SHARK
5. Panhellenic event that rings in the spring
RECRUITMENT
8. Singer-songwriter, Billy, releasing a new single
JOEL
9. A snow day’s lesser sibling, mandated twice so far this semester
DELAY
Across:
2. Alternate Twilight love interest to Edward
JACOB
6. Major election happening this November
PRESIDENTIAL
7. Type of honors that are the Golden Globes and Oscars
AWARDS
10. Name of ResCo dining’s replacement
MIDTOWN
11. Civil rights leader honored this Jan. 15th, abbreviated
MLK
12. Retail store that parallels Walmart
TARGET