The Collegian Mini: 1/24/2024

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

REECE BUTLER | OPINION EDITOR | rmbutler@butler.edu

MADDIE WOOD | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Aromatic fire hazard not permitted for dorm rooms

3. Word for constant talking as per recent Opinion article

4. Big fish that has its own week

5. Panhellenic event that rings in the spring

8. Singer-songwriter, Billy, releasing a new single

9. A snow day’s lesser sibling, mandated twice so far this semester

Across:

2. Alternate Twilight love interest to Edward

6. Major election happening this November

7. Type of honors that are the Golden Globes and Oscars

10. Name of ResCo dining’s replacement

11. Civil rights leader honored this Jan. 15th, abbreviated

12. Retail store that parallels Walmart

Down:

1. Aromatic fire hazard not permitted for dorm rooms

CANDLE

3. Word for constant talking as per recent Opinion article

YAPPING

4. Big fish that has its own week

SHARK

5. Panhellenic event that rings in the spring

RECRUITMENT

8. Singer-songwriter, Billy, releasing a new single

JOEL

9. A snow day’s lesser sibling, mandated twice so far this semester

DELAY

Across:

2. Alternate Twilight love interest to Edward

JACOB

6. Major election happening this November

PRESIDENTIAL

7. Type of honors that are the Golden Globes and Oscars

AWARDS

10. Name of ResCo dining’s replacement

MIDTOWN

11. Civil rights leader honored this Jan. 15th, abbreviated

MLK

12. Retail store that parallels Walmart

TARGET