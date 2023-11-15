The Collegian Mini: 11/15/23

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

LEAH OLLIE | MANAGING EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu

ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER | amhoehn@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. A squirrel’s favorite snack

3. Half-moon French pastry with many layers, notable menu item at The Butler Brew

5. Harry, Niall, Louis, Zayn and Liam

6. Something every student dreads scheduling on my.butler.edu

7. Navigational system

12. Pieces fit together

Across:

2. Fun to play with, not to eat

4. Makes things disappear

8. Something many students will catch up on next week

9. Best part of the Thanksgiving feast

10. To cancel plans

11. Butler’s on-campus restaurant

13. Art museum and cultural institution celebrating its 140th birthday this week

Down:

ACORNS

CROISSANT

ONEDIRECTION

CLASSES

GPS

PUZZLE

Across:

PLAYDOH

ERASER

SLEEP

SIDES

BAIL

CHATHAMTAP

NEWFIELDS











