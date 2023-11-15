The Collegian Mini: 11/15/23

Graphic by Leah Ollie.
LEAH OLLIE | MANAGING EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu
ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER | amhoehn@butler.edu
Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.
Down:
1. A squirrel’s favorite snack
3. Half-moon French pastry with many layers, notable menu item at The Butler Brew
5. Harry, Niall, Louis, Zayn and Liam
6. Something every student dreads scheduling on my.butler.edu
7. Navigational system
12. Pieces fit together
Across:
2. Fun to play with, not to eat
4. Makes things disappear
8. Something many students will catch up on next week
9. Best part of the Thanksgiving feast
10. To cancel plans
11. Butler’s on-campus restaurant
13. Art museum and cultural institution celebrating its 140th birthday this week
Down:
1. A squirrel’s favorite snack
ACORNS
3. Half-moon French pastry with many layers, notable menu item at The Butler Brew
CROISSANT
5. Harry, Niall, Louis, Zayn and Liam
ONEDIRECTION
6. Something every student dreads scheduling on my.butler.edu
CLASSES
7. Navigational system
GPS
12. Pieces fit together
PUZZLE
Across:
2. Fun to play with, not to eat
PLAYDOH
4. Makes things disappear
ERASER
8. Something many students will catch up on next week
SLEEP
9. Best part of the Thanksgiving feast
SIDES
10. To cancel plans
BAIL
11. Butler’s on-campus restaurant
CHATHAMTAP
13. Art museum and cultural institution celebrating its 140th birthday this week
NEWFIELDS