The Collegian Mini: 11/1/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER |amhoehn@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Popular fall candy some think tastes like wax

2. Nothing but bones

3. A spooky song sung by Michael Jackson

4. Name of the ghost dog in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6. This creature transforms on a full moon

7. Something kids say to get candy

11. These disguises can be scary, sexy, or striking

12. The last name of the family who are creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky. *snap snap*

14. A witch is not complete without her …

Across:

5. A vampire’s Kryptonite

8. The monster who was brought to life by lightning

9. The spellbinding story of the Sanderson sisters

10. Unlucky when it crosses your path

13. The Friendly Ghost

14. Night flying mammals

Down:

1. Popular fall candy some think tastes like wax

CANDYCORN

2. Nothing but bones

SKELETON

3. A spooky song sung by Michael Jackson

THRILLER

4. Name of the ghost dog in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

ZERO

6. This creature transforms on a full moon

WEREWOLF

7. Something kids say to get candy

TRICKORTREAT

11. These disguises can be scary, sexy, or striking

COSTUMES

12. The last name of the family who are creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky. *snap snap*

ADDAMS

14. A witch is not complete without her …

BROOM

Across:

5. A vampire’s Kryptonite

GARLIC

8. The monster who was brought to life by lightning

FRANKENSTEIN

9. The spellbinding story of the Sanderson sisters

HOCUSPOCUS

10. Unlucky when it crosses your path

BLACKCAT

13. The Friendly Ghost

CASPER

14. Night flying mammals

BATS