The Collegian Mini: 11/1/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.
ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER |amhoehn@butler.edu
Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.
Down:
1. Popular fall candy some think tastes like wax
2. Nothing but bones
3. A spooky song sung by Michael Jackson
4. Name of the ghost dog in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6. This creature transforms on a full moon
7. Something kids say to get candy
11. These disguises can be scary, sexy, or striking
12. The last name of the family who are creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky. *snap snap*
14. A witch is not complete without her …
Across:
5. A vampire’s Kryptonite
8. The monster who was brought to life by lightning
9. The spellbinding story of the Sanderson sisters
10. Unlucky when it crosses your path
13. The Friendly Ghost
14. Night flying mammals
Down:
CANDYCORN
SKELETON
THRILLER
ZERO
WEREWOLF
TRICKORTREAT
COSTUMES
ADDAMS
BROOM
Across:
GARLIC
FRANKENSTEIN
HOCUSPOCUS
BLACKCAT
CASPER
BATS