The Collegian Mini: 9/27/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

REECE BUTLER | OPINION EDITOR | rmbutler@butler.edu

ELIZABETH HEIN | DESIGNER | eshein@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Day of the week when this paper is printed

2. Animal emitter of methane

3. National park home to the tallest waterfall in North America

5. Football team of Taylor Swift’s new beau

6. Digging for bones as featured on Page 2

9. Jewelry containing a photo

13. Alternative to Starbucks on campus, Butler ____

Across:

4. An expression of finality, in slang and punctuation

7. Golden Bachelor featured in this week’s Culture section on Page 5

8. Name for the undead

10. To be missing

11. Latin dance or red dip

12. World’s top-selling cookie

14. Abbreviated juvenile joke involving family