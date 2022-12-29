Men’s basketball vs. Providence: What you need to know

Sophomore guard/forward Simas Lukosius is averaging 10.8 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game over the last five games. Photo by Claire Runkel.

MATTHEW CRANE | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | mcrane@butler.edu

The Butler men’s basketball team returns to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face off against the Providence Friars. The Bulldogs are on a two-game losing streak and are coming off a road loss at Creighton on Dec. 22. Providence is 10-3 and are on a five-game winning streak. They enter the matchup off of a 103-98 double-overtime win over Marquette on Dec. 20.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Friars.

Who: Butler vs. Providence

When: Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FS1/WXNT 1430AM

Bulldogs need to improve on the glass

Over the course of a season, there is an inevitable ebb and flow of how a team might be playing. For the Bulldogs, these last two games have been a trend in the wrong direction. In the loss to UConn, the Dawgs were outrebounded 54-30. A part of that can be attributed to the team struggling to hit shots as they shot 29.6% from the field, but a team can not allow that type of rebounding disparity.

In the loss against Creighton, the Bulldogs were outrebounded 37-19. That game was the seventh on the year in which the team has been outrebounded. It is very difficult for teams to consistently win when they are losing the battle on the glass.

If the Bulldogs want to start seeing their fortunes change and start to pick up some wins, their work will need to begin on the defensive glass. Allowing their opponents to grab offensive rebounds has caused the Bulldogs to allow more second-chance points than they can afford. Until these numbers change, the Dawgs might struggle to win games.

Providence scouting report

The Friars average 81.3 points per game and outrebound their opponents by 9.9 rebounds per game. They are shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.2% from three. The Friars have allowed their opponents to shoot 35.2% from three which is something that should be monitored in this matchup. Their leading scorers are sophomore Bryce Hopkins and redshirt senior Ed Croswell who average 16.7 and 13.2 points per game, respectively.

Providence has eight guys that have played in every single game so far and seven guys that average at least six points per game. This will be the third straight game that the Dawgs will be facing a team with a deep rotation. Another key player to monitor will be sophomore Devin Carter who averages 11.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. Carter is the best rebounding guard on the team and the Bulldogs’ guards will have to make sure they are boxing out to prevent any offensive rebounds.